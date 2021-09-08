New York Fashion Week Returns With In-Person Runway Shows

Left: A 2019 look by Prabal Gurung, to be included in the Met Museum’s exhibit In America, opening Sept. 18. Right: Christian Dior’s 1947 Bar Suit.

Will the front rows at New York Fashion Week be as star-filled as in seasons past? That’s just one of the questions as 90-plus designers present their spring 2022 collections Sept. 8 through Sept. 12 at venues throughout the city. New York’s first widespread commitment to live fashion shows since the pandemic began, the week indeed boasts a packed schedule. Among the highlights:

Sept. 9: Roger Vivier will host a cocktail party at its Madison Avenue flagship to celebrate the Gossip Girl revival, a production that once again is putting the spotlight on fashion-focused teens at an elite New York City private school. Co-star Savannah Lee Smith and costume designer Eric Daman are expected to take part in a Q&A session.

Sept. 10: Following its debut at the Musee des Arts Decoratifs in Paris and a blockbuster showing at London’s Victoria & Albert Museum, the retrospective Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams opens at the Brooklyn Museum (through February). This exploration of the house’s history, from the iconic New Look collection created by its namesake in 1947 on through to Dior’s six successors, concludes with a gallery of gowns worn by Hollywood’s A-list, including Grace Kelly and Jennifer Lawrence.

Also Sept. 10, runway presentations by Markarian designer Alexandra O’Neill (who dressed first lady Jill Biden for the inauguration), Brandon Maxwell and Jason Wu, reclaiming his Friday-afternoon slot, are among signs that NYFW is resuming its normal pace.

Artist Ánh Duong and actor David Harbour re-create American Gothic in Thom Browne’s new fall ad campaign. Tina Barney/Courtesy of Brand

Sept. 11: NYFW will honor 9/11’s 20th anniversary with “Resilience and Remembrance: NYFW 20 Years After 9/11,” a discussion moderated by Harper’s Bazaar editor Samira Nasr.

Later that day, Thom Browne will debut his spring 2022 collection, and it’s likely actor David Harbour will be in the front row; he’s starring alongside visual artist Ánh Duong in the designer’s latest ad campaign.

Sept. 12: Just before the pandemic, Tom Ford took his fall 2020 collection to L.A. for a splashy show during Oscar weekend, but the designer (who doubles as chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America) is back showing in New York. With A-list fans including Julianne Moore, Amy Adams and Rihanna, this is expected to be among the week’s most anticipated front rows.

Dior, meanwhile, is bookending NYFW with an invitation-only VIP dinner at Pastis to celebrate the opening of its Miss Dior Millefiori Garden pop-up experience, taking place Sept. 13-16 at Gansevoort Plaza, 38 Gansevoort Street, in New York’s Meatpacking District. Hailee Steinfeld, Dan Levy, Leyna Bloom and Cara Delevingne are among the stars expected to attend the dinner, while the fragrance-focused pop-up installation is open to the public and will include a variety of immersive experiences themed to the just-released Miss Dior Eau de Parfum. Visitors can pre-register to attend at dior.com.

Also opening the same day: “The Times of Bill Cunningham,” an exhibition that honors the legendary New York Times photographer, on view at Live Rocket Studios at The Seaport through Oct. 30.

Sept. 13: Anna Wintour returns with NYC’s party of the year as the Met Gala resumes, benefiting the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. Co-chairs Timotheé Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka will join honorary chairs Wintour, Ford and Instagram head Adam Mosseri. In tune with the new Costume Institute show In America: A Lexicon of Fashion — which opens Sept. 18 and runs through Sept. 5, 2022 — attendees have been asked to dress with American independence in mind.

A version of this story first appeared in the Sept. 8 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.