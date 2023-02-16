NYFW: Lea Michele Attends Brandon Maxwell’s Spotlight on Tailoring, While Penn Badgley and Queen Latifah Among the Stars at Thom Browne

With five days until the debut of his Fall/Winter 2023 collection, how did Brandon Maxwell discover another gear, mentally and spiritually? By catching a performance of Lea Michele in Broadway’s Funny Girl. “I hadn’t been [to a Broadway show] in so many years like everyone else, so this was the return for me, and it was phenomenal,” Maxwell told The Hollywood Reporter following his runway presentation in a Midtown building.

Michele’s high-wattage turn as Fanny Brice indeed inspired Maxwell at just the right moment. “I left the show feeling like, wow, that’s commitment, and that’s something I’m really interested in right now,” he said.

Alongside Ashley Biden, Aurora James and Natalia Bryant, Michele was among the guests on the front row for Maxwell’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection, which represents the latest phase in what the designer terms his “slow, steady evolution.” That idea was evident from the first look out, a cunning black double-breasted tuxedo jacket paired with cuffed shorts, followed by a variety of polished separates in leathers and cozy knits. “A lot of the silhouettes and pieces are core to the brand, and a lot of them are actually reinterpretations, they’re just done in knits this season,” Maxwell explained. “It comes down to applying what I know how to do better now and the team knows as well, and about redefining what success looks like for me. It looks very different now than it did many years ago. I’m less interested in big bang moments than I am in just knowing you’ve done your best each time; not everything is the be all, end all, and the clothes reflect that.”

A model in Brandon Maxwell’s Fall/Winter 2023 fashion presentation at NYFW Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell

Maxwell’s focus on beautifully executed pieces was punctuated by moments of sparkle, from the crystal clusters that adorned a black crepe jumper and the oversized crystal bangles and rings worn by many models to the metallic details on Maxwell’s leather handbags. “I just loved the idea of chrome everywhere, because it’s the toughest metal,” Maxwell noted. “I wanted something sparkling and beautiful to combine with the cleanliness of the collection, because at my core, when I launched the brand, it was about the very black pant and black jacket. That’s always who I’m going to be, but I’m somebody who likes a little fun, too, and there are many ways to accomplish that.”

For his finale, Maxwell sent out the sewers in his workroom for an ovation before taking his own bow, another decision that was highly deliberate. “A driving force for me right now is that so few people ever get this kind of opportunity, and even fewer get the opportunity to be surrounded by people who are so talented,” he said. “[Model Cara Taylor], who walked out in the beginning, was the first person I worked with from day one. And the sewers, my team, they make the clothes, it’s that simple. This is about redefining what success looks like for me.”

Designer Brandon Maxwell with Lea Michele at his Fall/Winter 2023 fashion presentation. Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell

In a Chelsea gallery hours later, Bach Mai drew a healthy audience that included Debbie Harry, who said she’d heard good things about the Houston-born designer and wanted to check out his latest collection. For Fall/Winter 2023, Mai created a collection he dubbed “Cave of the Sirens.” Amid the darkened space, crafted to include reflective panels undulating across the ceiling and the smoke from dry ice floating across the floor, models adopted slow, balletic poses, as though they were moving underwater, wearing gowns crafted in fabrics and details like inky black tulle, silk moirés and shimmering blue beading that evoked thoughts of sea life woven through a luxe lens.

“It’s an exploration of light,” Mai explained to THR. “I had this image of me in this dark sea cave and a light piercing through, and I wanted to explore the clothes and fabrics in this way: of exploring light, of shine, of the unveiling of light. And then the sirens represent the silhouettes.”

Mai is enjoying growing attention on red carpets, with H.E.R. wearing one of his gowns to the Grammys and Britt Lower choosing another for the Golden Globes — both from his Pre-Fall 2023 collection and both highlighting what has quickly been established as his signature volant silhouette. While many of the looks in his latest collection eschewed that vibe, Mai is proving with each subsequent season that he’s growing in his ability to lure stylish women, if not with a siren’s song, then certainly with designs that capture attention.

Model in Bach Mai’s Fall/Winter 2023 fashion presentation at NYFW. Amber Gray/Courtesy of Bach Mai

Thom Browne is well-versed in that ability, among the reasons he drew such a starry front row to his presentation at The Shed at Hudson Yards Wednesday evening. Christine Baranski, Penn Badgley, David Harbour, Whoopi Goldberg, Queen Latifah, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Erykah Badu were just a few of the stars in Browne’s audience — always a hot ticket during the New York shows, but especially so this season, as it’s the designer’s first runway event since being named the chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

Penn Badgley at Thom Browne Fall/Winter 2023 during NYFW Courtesy of Thom Browne

Browne is a master of proportion, and he showcased that idea in a presentation that also topped all others in theatricality. Inspired by Antoine de Saint-Exupèry’s The Little Prince, Browne illustrated the beloved children’s tale via his designs as well as the set, which included a crashed biplane at the center of the circular, sand-covered stage. (White globes suspended from the ceiling spawned pre-show jokes in the audience about spy balloons.)

Christine Baranski at the Thom Browne Fall/Winter 2023 fashion presentation during NYFW Courtesy of Thom Browne

While Browne’s success most often has been rooted in his signature slim suiting — shrunken jackets, shortened trousers — for Fall/Winter 2023 he has vaulted to the other end of the spectrum, exploring oversized proportions in a variety of bouclé tweeds, as well as fanciful takes on deconstruction. And then there were the pieces that were simply artful and beautiful, including the intarsia’d silk gowns that kicked off the show, the models’ heads encased in delicate metal cages. If this is Browne making a statement about the future of American fashion under his chairmanship, it’s a thrilling start.