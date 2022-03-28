Oscars: 15 of the Night’s Most Stunning Jewelry Looks as Seen on Zendaya, Billie Eilish and More

Several blink-and-you’ll-miss-it jewelry moments happened at Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards, from stunning high-jewelry necklaces tucked beneath tuxedo shirts to rings that might not be noticed unless the wearer was also holding an Oscar.

When spectacular diamonds catch the light or beautifully frame the face of a gorgeous actress, that added layer of luxe contributes to the aura of the evening. On Oscars’ red carpet, gemstones reigned among the ladies, including spectacular emeralds worn by Vanessa Hudgens as she covered the red carpet and the colorful spinels in the earrings worn by Oscar winner Jessica Chastain.

(Also, fun fact: Swarovski likewise added sparkle to the Oscars, once again working with creative director David Korins and contributing more than 90,000 crystals to the Dolby Theatre stage design.)

The night’s best looks also reflect the continued trend of actors embracing jewels to a greater degree, from the layered necklaces worn by Timothée Chalamet to a terrific Boucheron ring seen on Daniel Kaluuya.

Check out the 15 looks that are worth a second glance.

Jessica Chastain in Gucci

Jessica Chastain Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Courtesy of Brand

The Oscar winner for The Eyes of Tammy Faye wore head-to-toe Gucci, and that extended to the high-jewelry pieces from the house’s Hortus Deliciarum collection (the name is Latin for “garden of delights”). These lion’s head earrings feature 13.32 carats of diamonds and pink, lilac and light blue spinels, all set in 18-karat white gold.

H.E.R. in Chopard

H.E.R. Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

The Academy Award-winning musician wore one of the night’s most eye-catching colors, a chartreuse strapless minidress with extended train by Wes Gordon for Carolina Herrera. She then leaned into the night’s best color story by pairing the dress with a Chopard high-jewelry necklace crafted of 49.24 carats of emeralds and 62.15 carats of white diamonds, all set in 18-karat white gold. Emerald studs and a ring featuring a 13.12-carat green tourmaline finished the look.

Kristen Stewart in Chanel

Kristen Stewart Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The Spencer nominee garnered plenty of attention for her black satin tuxedo shorts, part of a head-to-toe ensemble by Chanel, but if you were focusing on that non-traditional element, you missed the best part of the look. Stewart wore a Chanel high-jewelry “Ganse Noire Spinelle” necklace featuring onyx, a vivid red spinel and diamonds set in 18-karat white gold, tucked beneath the placket of her tuxedo shirt and taking its cue from the idea of a bolo tie.

Nicole Kidman in Harry Winston

Nicole Kidman and the Harry Winston Eagle Yellow diamond necklace she wore Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Courtesy of Brand

Kidman’s glamorous old-Hollywood homage started with a beautifully structured Giorgio Armani Privé gown that was custom-dyed to the perfect shade of powder blue to suit the Being the Richardos nominee’s skin tone, but the Harry Winston diamonds completed the idea beautifully. From the house’s New York collection, Kidman’s Eagle Yellow diamond necklace showcased a 5.87-carat pear-shaped fancy yellow diamond, framed by 205 pear-shaped, marquise and round brilliant diamonds totaling 27.55 carats, set in platinum and 18-karat yellow gold.

Aunjanue Ellis in Irene Neuwirth

Aunjanue Ellis Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

The King Richard nominee’s gorgeous tangerine Atelier Versace gown called out for fantastic gemstones as the perfect embellishment, making Irene Neuwirth, who excels in beautiful color mixes, an ideal choice. Ellis wore a grouping of one-of-a-kind jewels by the L.A.-based designer, including Neuwirth’s Gemmy Gem earrings set with beryl, aquamarine, imperial topaz, tourmaline and diamonds.

Caitriona Balfe in Van Cleef & Arpels

Caitriona Balfe Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

The Belfast co-star has partnered with Van Cleef & Arpels throughout this awards season and Sunday night wore a dazzling piece from the house’s archives with her custom Louis Vuitton gown. The diamond Heritage necklace from 1957 boasts details that find their roots in the Van Cleef & Arpels DNA, from the baguette-cut diamonds that look like they might from one of the house’s iconic zipper necklaces to the graceful curved knot that forms from a setting that lays perfectly against the skin.

Zendaya in Bulgari

Zendaya Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Dune star knows what works, and at the Oscars for the second consecutive year, that means Valentino and Bulgari. Zendaya’s updated take on a Sharon Stone look from 1998 was enhanced with plenty of sparkle from Bulgari’s Serpenti collection, from a multitude of coiled Serpenti diamond bracelets to a high-jewelry Serpenti necklace (seen above), featuring 218 step-cut diamonds totaling more than 13 carats, set in 18-karat white gold.

Billie Eilish in Fred Leighton

Fred Leighton took apart this tiara to make the rings Billie Eilish wore for the 94th annual Academy Awards Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images; Courtesy of Fred Leighton

Among the best backstories of the night’s jewelry was the set of rings worn by Oscar winner Billie Eilish. The team at Fred Leighton refashioned a 19th-century tiara featuring stars set with mine-cut and rose-cut diamonds mounted in silver on gold; originally designed to be detached from the tiara and worn as brooches, pendants or hair accessories, the house known for vintage jewels upcycled them into a set of rings seen on Eilish both on the red carpet and during her performance of the winning No Time to Die theme.

Daniel Kaluuya in Boucheron

Daniel Kaluuya and the Boucheron Wolf ring he wore David Livingston/Getty Images; Courtesy of Boucheron

Another fantastic example of the night’s brilliant color palette was this bright green Gucci satin double-breasted jacket worn by Daniel Kaluuya. The actor paired the look with Boucheron’s Wolf ring, fully embellished with yellow sapphires set in 18-karat yellow gold.

Marlee Matlin in Briony Raymond

Marlee Matlin David Livingston/Getty Images

Like Eilish, Matlin also sought vintage jewels for her look — New York-based estate jeweler Briony Raymond provided the CODA star and previous Oscar winner with a trio of pieces to pair with her crimson Monique Lhuillier gown: a 1980s Harry Winston suite of necklace and earrings crafted in lapis lazuli and diamonds set in white and yellow gold, and a 1950s Van Cleef & Arpels ring featuring diamonds and sapphires set in yellow gold.

Rachel Zegler in Tiffany & Co.

Rachel Zegler David Livingston/Getty Images

For someone with a last-minute invitation, the West Side Story star certainly looked like someone whose ensemble, starting with a Dior Haute Couture gown, had been planned for weeks. That included her Tiffany & Co. jewels, including this 1980 choker from the house’s archives. The gold-chain choker features a graphic row of diamonds set in platinum and positioned in the center front of the piece, which also boasts a terrific backstory: It’s part of Tiffany & Co.’s 1980 Blue Book Collection — the house’s designation for its high-jewelry pieces — and was designed by Paloma Picasso, daughter of Pablo, in her first collection for the jeweler. She would design for Tiffany & Co. for another 40 years.

Timothée Chalamet in Cartier

Timothee Chalamet and the Cartier necklace he wore Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images; Courtesy of Vincent De La Faille /Cartier

If you’re going to make the leap and go shirtless at the Academy Awards, you need the bling to complete the effect. The Dune star worked a beaded Louis Vuitton look on the red carpet, pairing it with plenty of Cartier diamonds: an assortment of rings, a pair of bracelets and two necklaces, including a Panthère de Cartier pendant necklace (seen above) in 18-karat white gold, embellished with diamonds, onyx and a pair of emeralds for the panther’s eyes.

Vanessa Hudgens in Bulgari

Vanessa Hudgens Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The host of ABC’s Oscars Red Carpet Show rivaled many a nominee with her Academy Awards style, starting with a sleek custom gown by Michael Kors. Hudgens upped the ante with some serious emerald and diamond jewels by Bulgari, including this high-jewelry necklace featuring an 11.35-carat octagonal emerald — surrounded by 170 buff-top emeralds totaling 12.28 carats, 88 fancy-shape diamonds totaling 9.16 carats and 46 round brilliant and pavé-set diamonds totaling 15.35 carats — all set in platinum.

Tiffany Haddish in Pomellato

Tiffany Haddish David Livingston/Getty Images

Among the stars of the upcoming The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Haddish paired a piece fresh from the Pomellato workrooms with her Dolce & Gabbana gown. From the house’s high-jewelry La Gioia 2022 collection, the one-of-a-kind necklace features a 54.3-carat green tourmaline, surrounded by 21.1 carats of diamonds set in 18-karat white gold.

Uma Thurman in Cartier

Uma Thurman and the Cartier earrings she wore Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Courtesy of Cartier

Appearing onstage as a presenter amid a Pulp Fiction reunion with co-stars John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson, Thurman opted for a crisp white shirt and black satin floor-length skirt, an homage to her now-iconic look in the 1994 Quentin Tarantino film. From Cartier, a pair of rings and these high-jewelry earrings, crafted of diamonds, emeralds and onyx, all set in platinum, completed the look.