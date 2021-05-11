Overwatch League’s Mei Gala to Spotlight Gaming, Cosplay and Fashion

While the annual MET Gala has been postponed to September, the Overwatch League’s Mei Gala is taking place this week.

The event is named after Mei, who appears in Blizzard Entertainment’s first-person shooter video game Overwatch, and will take the form of a virtual red carpet runway show for the gaming, cosplay and fashion communities.

Festivities will include cosplayers from Denmark, Italy, Russia, Chile and more. Overwatch League Commentator Soe Gschwind will host, with additional commentary from drag queen Jinkx Monsoon, Overwatch character artist Paul Warzecha — who will comment on the runway appearances — and Bustle fashion editor Jessica Andrews.

Participants include cosplayers from Denmark, Italy, Russia, Chile and more. Its theme will be “Our Best Is Us,” a reference to the inclusivity among cosplay artists.

The Overwatch League is an international esports league consisting of numerous teams across many cities. Its 2021 season began in April and ends in September with the grand finals event.

The Mei Gala will broadcast live on YouTube via the Overwatch League’s official channel at 4 p.m. PT on May 13.