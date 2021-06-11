Chanel Teams with Pharrell Williams’ Black Ambition on Mentorship Program for Black and Latinx Entrepreneurs

Chanel is teaming with Pharrell Williams and his nonprofit Black Ambition on a two-part initiative focused on Black and Latinx entrepreneurs aimed at providing “access to knowledge, insights and opportunities from industry-leading experts.”

For part one, Chanel assembled the panel “Women Who Lead” that featured Tracee Ellis Ross, Medley co-founder Edith Cooper, Good American CEO and co-founder Emma Grede, Imaginary Ventures co-founder and partner Natalie Massenet. Moderated by Harper’s Bazaar editor-in-chief, the chat covered topics like resilience and determination, mentorship, building culture and community, and the importance of clarity of vision.

It was live-streamed on Friday exclusively for Black Ambition semifinalists and network members.

Part two is a series of interactive mentorship workshops available to the Black Ambition prize finalists, focused on addressing critical capacity needs by leveraging the expertise of Chanel’s leadership community, as well as the house’s network of experts. Workshops will help prospective entrepreneurs with the knowledge needed to launch and sustain a brand.

The partnership extends an already fruitful relationship between Chanel and the multi-hyphenate Williams, who has appeared in campaigns and at various events for Chanel over the years. When Williams launched Black Ambition last December, he did so by revealing two prize competitions — the Black Ambition HBCU Prize and the Black Ambition Prize — that will culminate in a national Demo Day event to be held in July. The prizes, per Black Ambition, are to “fund bold ideas and companies led by Black and Latinx entrepreneurs” with prize money totaling up to $1 million.