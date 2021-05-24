Pink Wore Her Own Alexander McQueen Dress to Accept Her Billboard Icon Award

Pink’s rose-hued Alexander McQueen gown, which she wore on the black carpet at Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards, has been an option in her wardrobe for a few months, but the moment to wear it never seemed right — until she was accepting the BBMA Icon Award.

“We’ve had it in the mix for a while and kept taking it out for the recent cycle of things she’s been doing, but it never quite worked,” explains Kim Bowen, Pink’s longtime stylist. “But all the time, she still really loved it. She tried on many beautiful things for tonight, but we kept going back to that one — it really was the perfect dress: pink for Pink to receive the Icon Award.”

Bowen adds that the silk-chiffon gown “just floats” as Pink moves, another factor that made it an easy decision. And while many star-and-stylist teams would have focused on a custom design for such a high-wattage moment, the dress was actually purchased at an Alexander McQueen boutique. “What you have to understand is that Pink is a very down-to-earth person,” Bowen says. “Details like that don’t concern her. It just has to be the right thing, and if she feels great in it, then she can get on with everything else she’s doing.”

Pink’s black-carpet look was finished with ruby earrings and rings by London-based jewelry designer Anabela Chan, a perfect pairing with the shade of the dress, Bowen says. “They are gorgeous earrings and amazing rings, and I love the combination of pink and red together,” she notes. “At first they seem extreme, but they actually become sort of electric when they’re together.”

To perform a medley of several hits prior to receiving her award, Pink changed into a mix of black pieces, starting with a leotard by wardrobe supervisor Tony Villaneuva, who also works with Madonna and Katy Perry, as well as a tulle skirt, studded McQueen belt, and a cropped jacket Bowen designed, which she calls “a hybrid of a Vera Wang design she had worn previously with a bit of Barbara Bui.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Villanueva also designed the leotard worn by Pink’s 9-year-old daughter, Willow, seen as the pair performed an aerial routine on ropes together during “Cover Me in Sunshine,” a duet released in February.

Ultimately, Bowen believes there was a bit of kismet about delaying the Alexander McQueen dress that had been waiting its turn. “We knew there would be the right moment for it, even if we didn’t know when that might happen,” Bowen says. “I kept showing her lots of other things [for the BBMAs], but as she stood in front of the mirror in many beautiful dresses, we kept coming back to that one. When something is right, you just know it.”