×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Prada Recruits Julia Garner, Shira Haas, Louis Partridge and Taylor Russell for Holiday Campaign

Filmmaker Mary Harron crafted the story and script for the campaign's short film, which was lensed by Glen Luchford.

Prada Holiday
Prada Holiday Courtesy of Prada

They say it never snows in Los Angeles, but Prada made it so.

The luxury fashion house made over the entertainment capital of the world by draping it with snow and ice and recruiting four Hollywood stars to populate the frozen terrain while looking chic in Prada ensembles “designed for celebration.” A Midwinter’s Night Dream is the title of Prada’s new Holiday campaign starring Julia Garner (Ozark, the upcoming Inventing Anna), Shira Haas (Unorthodox), Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes) and Taylor Russell (Waves).

Fusing together fashion and film — long a passion of Prada creatives — the campaign features a short film based on an original script by screenwriter and director Mary Harron, while Glen Luchford handled directing duties and Ferdinando Verderi the creative direction. Luchford’s collaborations with Prada date back to the 1990s. The campaign’s imagery is drawn from the film stills and is meant to be cinematic in that way, with panoramas and scenes that evoke the big-screen. On that note, A Midwinter’s Night Dream also leaned on a virtual effects tool known as the Volume, which was engineered for the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

See the short film and more images from the campaign below.

Lazy loaded image
Louis Partridge and Taylor Russell Courtesy of Prada
Lazy loaded image
Shira Haas Courtesy of Prada
Lazy loaded image
The quartet brave the terrain in stylish ensembles by the luxury house Courtesy of Prada

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
Copyright © 2021 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad