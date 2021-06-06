Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Welcome Baby Girl

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed a new addition to their family.

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” they announced on Archewell on Sunday.

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe,” the couple said in a statement. “Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

Their daughter was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz.

“Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home,” Archwell wrote.

Archewell also shared that Lili is “named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.” Meanwhile, her middle name is Diana to honor her late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.

The Royal Family, including Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton expressed their well-wishes to the couple following the announcement. “Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana! The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news. Lilibet is Her Majesty’s 11th great-grandchild,” the Royal Family tweeted.

“We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tweeted. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall also tweeted that they’re “Wishing them all well at this special time.”

This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Prince Harry and Markle first announced they were expecting a daughter during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in the special aired in March, Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special.

“To have any child, any one or two, would be amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, what more could you ask for?,” Prince Harry said. “Now we’ve got our family, the four of us and our two dogs.” When asked if they’re planning on more than two kids, Harry said, “Done,” with Markle clarifying, “Two is it.”

In lieu of gifts, the couple have asked for well-wishers to support and learn about the organizations Girls Inc., Harvest Home, CAMFED or Myna Mahila Foundation.

June 6, 1:23 p.m. Updated with tweets from The Royal Family.