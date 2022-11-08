Rachel Brosnahan on How Her CFDA Awards Fashion Look Marks a “New Chapter” (Exclusive)

Rachel Brosnahan is ready, sort of, to move along from being thought of as Miriam Maisel, and attendees can see that in the look she wore to the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, which took place Monday at Cipriani South Street.

“It’s a little bit of an edgier look and a bit more youthful, and definitely a lot of fun,” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star told The Hollywood Reporter of her CFDA red carpet look, a Sergio Hudson black leather minidress paired with black Wolford tights and Sarah Flint’s Perfect Dress Bootie in a luxe jacquard ($795) that the shoe designer has dubbed “Red Vienna.” Her jewelry included pieces by Anita Ko, KatKim and Eéra.

“My personal style is constantly evolving, and I enjoy pushing my own boundaries and getting out of my comfort zone when it comes to fashion,” the actress said ahead of the awards, noting that her stylist, Alexandra Mandelkorn, is an enthusiastic partner in that idea. “Ali and I have a lot of fun in our fittings, and right now fashion feels like an opportunity to express different sides of myself. Tonight’s look is a lot more modern than things I’ve been wearing, because this is a new chapter for me.”

Filming of the fifth and final season of Amazon Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel wrapped in the first few days of November, and Brosnahan admits that the end of the popular series hasn’t resonated for her just yet. “We’ve been shooting this season for nearly 10 months, and this is about the time we’d be wrapping up any season,” she said. “[Co-star Alex Borstein] and I were saying it’s not going to hit us until we’re supposed to come back, which would be January. For now, it was nice to sleep in on a Monday morning.”

Rachel Brosnahan and makeup artist Lisa Aharon. Emma Mead Photography

Brosnahan’s invite to the CFDA Awards, the annual ceremony honoring U.S.-based designers and presented by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, came courtesy of Flint, who has worked with the actress in the past and is a fan of both her work and her style. “Rachel is really terrific about supporting American designers, so she was someone I really wanted to include in this year’s awards experience,” says Flint, who wore a dress by designer Bach Mai, among this year’s nominees for American Emerging Designer of the Year.

Brosnahan at the Soho Grand Hotel ahead of the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards. Emma Mead Photography

Flint and Brosnahan first partnered when the latter wore shoes by the designer at a CNN Heroes event. “I remember asking Ali at the time who made them, because they were just so comfortable,” Brosnahan said. “I was already familiar with Sarah’s work and definitely a fan. I’ve never attended the awards with a shoe designer, but I should, because I’m definitely a shoe person.”

Shoe designer Sarah Flint and ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ actress Rachel Brosnahan at the Soho Grand Hotel ahead of the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards. Emma Mead Photography

While the CFDA event is sponsored by Amazon Fashion, the actress attended because has long been dedicated to both the awards show and supporting American design. “I’ve lived in New York for about 15 years now; I went to college here and have stayed ever since, and what I love about the CFDA Awards is that it’s an opportunity to get to know new designers who may not have been on my radar prior to tonight, plus it’s just so much fun to see what everyone is wearing,” said Brosnahan. The actress — whose makeup for the CFDA Awards was done by Lisa Aharon with hair by Sally Hershberger — adds that she loves that her Sergio Hudson dress was made in New York.

Rachel Brosnahan on the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards Red Carpet at Cipriani South Street on Nov. 7. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Flint’s short boots were handcrafted in Italy using a fabric milled in the United Kingdom from a centuries-old purveyor that specializes in silks for men’s neckties. And while many shoes rarely enjoy a showcase on the red carpet, Brosnahan says she and Mandelkorn were both mindful of spotlighting Flint’s work for the CFDA Awards. “We wanted to make sure we chose an outfit that would showcase Sarah’s design,” Brosnahan says. “We looked at a tea-length dress, at trousers, but Sergio’s lovely minidress was perfect. Sarah’s created a pair of boots that are both beautiful and comfortable — when you can do that, it’s a real gift.”

Scroll on for more exclusive photos of Rachel Brosnahan getting ready for the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards:

Rachel Brosnahan. Emma Mead Photography

Brosnahan wore jewelry by Anita Ko, KatKim and Eera. Emma Mead Photography