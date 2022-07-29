Stylist Jason Bolden, Interior Designer Adair Curtis Have Signed With Range Media Partners

Range Media Partners has signed a power couple: celebrity stylist Jason Bolden and interior designer Adair Curtis.

The two, who married in 2012 and welcomed a son, Arrow Fox, in 2021, are well known to Netflix viewers as the stars of Styling Hollywood, a reality series that focused on their design business JSN Studio. The full-service collective space serves clients across fashion and design needs.

Bolden, named one of The Hollywood Reporter’s Power Stylists for 2022 (and featured on the cover), maintains a roster of clients that includes Dwyane Wade, Michael B. Jordan, Yara Shahidi, Angelina Jolie, Cynthia Erivo, Trevor Noah and Serena Williams. He recently scored with a busy Met Gala, having styled Wade, Erivo, Vanessa Hudgens, Sabrina Carpenter, Lori Harvey and Alicia Keys in collaboration with major brands and luxury houses.

Curtis has a roster of design clients that includes Taraji P. Henson, Wade and wife Gabrielle Union, Dulé Hill and Jazmyn Simon, and superstar rapper Big Sean.

Both have big projects debuting in August. Bolden serves as a guest judge for Amazon’s competition series Making the Cut while Curtis will star in a new unscripted Netflix home makeover show, Instant Dream Home.