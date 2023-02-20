×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Rebel Wilson Gets Engaged to Ramona Agruma at Disneyland

The actress posted the news on Instagram, thanking "Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland ... for pulling off this magical surprise!"

Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson
Ramona Agruma (left) and Rebel Wilson Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

Rebel Wilson is engaged.

The actress and fashion and jewelry designer Ramona Agruma became engaged after a proposal that took place at Disneyland. Wilson posted the news on Instagram on Sunday.

“We said YES! 💗💗 Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring 💍 and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!” she wrote.

Wilson shared two photos in her post. The couple are wearing matching pink-and-white striped sweaters with a black heart on the front. One photo shows Agruma’s engagement ring, while the other shows them with Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty castle in the background.

Related Stories

'Pitch Perfect 3'
Movies

Rebel Wilson Says Her 'Pitch Perfect' Contract Stipulated That She Couldn't Lose Weight

Rebel Wilson (left) and Charlotte Gainsbourg in The Almond and the Seahorse.
Movies

'The Almond and the Seahorse' Review: Rebel Wilson and Charlotte Gainsbourg in a Stubbornly Lifeless Drama

Wilson and Agruma first revealed they were a couple in June 2022. At the time, Wilson posted a photo on Instagram with the caption: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove”

Wilson welcomed her first child, daughter Royce, via surrogate in November. 

The Pitch Perfect actress also recently launched a dating app, Fluid.

“This is the first dating app where you don’t have to actually define yourself or tick a box to say ‘I’m straight, I’m gay, I’m bisexual,’ and you don’t have to describe what you are looking for,” she told People of her new venture. “It’s kind of love with no labels.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad