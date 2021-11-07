Four Red Carpet-Inspired Hair and Makeup Trends for the Holidays

Tom Ford crystal hair clips, $690, available in 2022;McGrath’s 10-hue Mothership IX: Huetopian Dream eye shadow palette; $125, at patmcgrath.com; Dior Rouge Dior Forever Liquid lipstick in 999; $38, at dior.com; Jennifer Behr crystal Arielle Chignon Wrap with double comb; $1,125, at jenniferbehr.com.

NEW HOLLYWOOD ‘DOS

‘Tis the season to take glam hair cues from iconic silver screen stars. At the Met Gala, Yara Shahidi’s loose curls channeled Josephine Baker, while Billie Eilish’s volumized bob nodded to Marilyn Monroe.

The retro waves on Eiza González at the Met Gala and Amanda Seyfried’s Oscar updo — both created by hairstylist Renato Campora — were inspired, respectively, by Ava Gardner and Marion Davies.

To create soft waves, Campora preps each section of hair with Schwarzkopf Osis + Grip mousse before rolling with T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers. After 30 minutes, he removes the rollers, brushes curls, adds a part and finishes with Oribe Superfine hair spray. For holiday parties, Campora loves “a neat ponytail or low bun … a messy bun is also very beautiful.” His secret weapon for setting the look? Fekkai Full Blown Volume Dry Texturizing Spray.

CRIMSON LIPS

Bold scarlet lips are in season. Think Anya Taylor-Joy at the Emmys or González and Michael Jaé Rodriguez at the Met Gala. González’s makeup artist, Jenna Kristina, says: “For holiday makeup, I always suggest something that stays on for a while. Maybelline New York Super Stay Liquid Lipstick, in Voyage or Pioneer, stays on for 16 hours. Layer Pioneer in the center of the lip for a more dimensional, almost ombré lip.” Georgie Eisdell — who used Dior Rouge’s “super-hydrating” Dior Forever Liquid lipstick in 999 on Anya Taylor-Joy at the Emmys — likes to apply lipstick first and lip liner second, “so I can create a really sharp edge.”

For the lighter look of a stain, Eisdell applies natural-colored lip liner first to prevent bleeding, then “using a Q-tip or my finger, I apply lipstick to the center of the mouth and blend it with my pinkie finger — kiss your finger so it goes to the edges and stipple across the lips, diffusing color to the outer corners.” Alternately, she layers red or plum lip pencil under Goop Beauty Goopgenes Lip Balm to create a stain. But all that glitters is not good, she cautions: “I don’t know who looks good with a metallic lip. Shiny lips, yes; sparkles, no!’ Eisdell is also a fan of Chanel’s Rouge Allure Laque liquid lip colour in Iconique or Rouge Irregulier.

SPARKLY, JEWELED EYES

The celebratory vibe of glittery, often gem-encrusted eye makeup (originally sparked by HBO’s Euphoria) feels right for holiday 2021. Swarovski crystals accented Gemma Chan in Cannes and Julia Garner at the Met Gala, where Storm Reid and Grimes decorated around their eyes with pearls and Lil Nas X’s peepers were bracketed in gold. Makeup artist Grace Pae created Nas’ look using Face Lace stickers.

“I just cut the corners from one and then put gold foil over it. You can easily achieve this with metallic liquid liner. Danessa Myricks has the best liquid and cream products for an intense, hyper-metallic foiled effect.” Adds Eisdell, “I would translate the crystals as a high-shine eye with a wash of Pat McGrath shadow or a burgundy metallic liquid liner — for a ‘70s vibe, add a monochromatic burgundy lash and lip, with a warm cheek.”

Says McGrath, who created Garner’s look using shimmery orchid shadow from her Mothership IX: Huetopian Dream palette before adding wings of crystals in the corners, “This season is all about sparkling jeweled eyes!”

CRYSTALLIZED HAIR ORNAMENTS

From glittering barrettes and headbands to crystals and pearls placed directly in the hair, locks dressed up with bejeweled embellishment are party-ready.

At the Met Gala, Alicia Keys’ sleek bun and Saweetie’s slicked-back bob were topped off with sprinklings of Swarovski crystals. Hairstylist Nai’vasha placed individual Jennifer Behr crystals directly into Keys’ hair by using “a little extreme-hold hair gel on the tip of my metal-tip comb. You can also use lash gel. I made the design ombré, starting off with bright crystals and fading into black crystals. It’s a chandelier chignon!” she says. Nai’vasha uses bungee hairbands to keep the chignon smooth and tight, adding “the cool factor is the actual twist in back not being perfect.” Single crystals can be purchased at most craft stores.

The same evening, Shahidi, Lorde and Emily Blunt showed up in head-turning headbands (Blunt’s was custom Miu Miu), while Amanda Gorman wore an elaborate pair of Behr crystal hair combs and Gigi Hadid polished off her high ponytail with a rhinestoned Prada barrette. “Thick headbands with gold, crystal or pearls have a glamorous, vintage-y look,” says Nai’vasha. “I think hair accessories are going to be our biggest holiday trend!” Another option: Behr’s new set of 14 crystal-topped Alicia hair pins.

A version of this story first appeared in the Nov. 3 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine.