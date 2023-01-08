The Hottest Designer Heels for Awards Season

- Share this article on Facebook
Giuseppe Zanotti
Intriigo Sparkle mule; $1,495, giuseppezanotti.com
Giuseppe Zanotti Intriigo Sparkle Mule $1,495
Manolo Blahnik
Elhob sandal with disco-ball detail; $1,545, saksfifthavenue.com
Manolo Blahnik Elhob Sandal $1,545
Gianvito Rossi
Fuchsia glossy satin pump; $775, net-a-porter.com
Gianvito Rossi Fuschia Glossy Satin Pump $775
Chanel
Black satin pump with double-C logo; $1,450, at Chanel, Beverly Hills
Chanel Black Satin Pump with Double-C Logo $1,450
Valentino
Vlogo Signature slingback pump in metallic gold leather; $2,490, at Valentino, Beverly Hills
Valentino Vlogo Signature Slingback Pump $2,490
This story first appeared in the Jan. 5 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
