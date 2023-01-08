×
The Hottest Designer Heels for Awards Season

From Chanel to Valentino, these sparkling steppers will stand out on the red carpet.

Giuseppe Zanotti

Intriigo Sparkle mule; $1,495, giuseppezanotti.com

Giuseppe Zanotti Intriigo Sparkle mule

Giuseppe Zanotti Intriigo Sparkle Mule $1,495

Manolo Blahnik

Elhob sandal with disco-ball detail; $1,545, saksfifthavenue.com

Manolo Blahnik Elhob sandal with disco-ball detail

Manolo Blahnik Elhob Sandal $1,545

Gianvito Rossi

Fuchsia glossy satin pump; $775, net-a-porter.com

Gianvito Rossi Fuchsia glossy satin pump

Gianvito Rossi Fuschia Glossy Satin Pump $775

Chanel

Black satin pump with double-C logo; $1,450, at Chanel, Beverly Hills

Chanel Black satin pump with double-C logo; $1,450, at Chanel, Beverly Hills

Chanel Black Satin Pump with Double-C Logo $1,450

Valentino

Vlogo Signature slingback pump in metallic gold leather; $2,490, at Valentino, Beverly Hills

Valentino Vlogo Signature slingback pump in metallic gold leather; $2,490, at Valentino, Beverly Hills

Valentino Vlogo Signature Slingback Pump $2,490

This story first appeared in the Jan. 5 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

