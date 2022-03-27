Oscars: See the Star-Studded Red Carpet Arrivals (Updating)

- Share this article on Facebook
Movie’s biggest night lured Hollywood’s brightest stars to the red carpet on Sunday.
Jessica Chastain, Jamie Lee Curtis, Lily James, Tracee Ellis Ross and Bradley Cooper — along with co-hosts Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, and co-producer Will Packer — were among the first stars to arrive at the Oscars, the 94th annual awards show honoring the year’s best films.
In an Oscars-first, the Academy Awards will have three hosts this year and will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC, with the pre-show kicking off at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m.
Packer, who is producing the show with Shayla Cowan, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about what to expect from the trio (“Schumer is fearless. Wanda is truthful and in your face, and Regina is a total wild card. They will not be boring”) and from the reformatted show, which bumped eight categories off the live telecast and will feature a Twitter-voted category in a bid to improve ratings: “It’s a true celebration [of the nominees] in every sense of the word.”
See the stars on the red carpet, below.
Best actress nominee Jessica Chastain is wearing Gucci.
Co-host Regina Hall is wearing Vera Wang.
Co-host Wanda Sykes is wearing custom Pamella Roland.
Tracee Ellis Ross is wearing Carolina Herrera and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Lily James is wearing Atelier Versace.
Jamie Lee Curtis is wearing Stella McCartney.
Bradley Cooper is wearing a tuxedo by Gucci and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Josh Brolin wears a paisley jacquard tuxedo by Etro.
Kodi Smit-McPhee is wearing Cartier jewels.
Vanessa Hudgens is wearing custom Michael Kors with Bulgari jewels.
Kevin Jonas is wearing Brunello Cucinelli.
