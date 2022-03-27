×
Oscars: See the Star-Studded Red Carpet Arrivals (Updating)

Jessica Chastain, Jamie Lee Curtis, Lily James, Tracee Ellis Ross and more stepped out for Sunday's big show.

Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Movie’s biggest night lured Hollywood’s brightest stars to the red carpet on Sunday.

Jessica Chastain, Jamie Lee Curtis, Lily James, Tracee Ellis Ross and Bradley Cooper — along with co-hosts Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, and co-producer Will Packer — were among the first stars to arrive at the Oscars, the 94th annual awards show honoring the year’s best films.

In an Oscars-first, the Academy Awards will have three hosts this year and will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC, with the pre-show kicking off at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. 

Packer, who is producing the show with Shayla Cowan, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about what to expect from the trio (“Schumer is fearless. Wanda is truthful and in your face, and Regina is a total wild card. They will not be boring”) and from the reformatted show, which bumped eight categories off the live telecast and will feature a Twitter-voted category in a bid to improve ratings: “It’s a true celebration [of the nominees] in every sense of the word.”

See the stars on the red carpet, below.

Jessica Chastain Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Best actress nominee Jessica Chastain is wearing Gucci.

Amy Schumer Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Regina Hall Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Co-host Regina Hall is wearing Vera Wang.

Wanda Sykes and Alex Sykes Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Co-host Wanda Sykes is wearing custom Pamella Roland.

Tracee Ellis Ross Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross is wearing Carolina Herrera and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Lily James Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Lily James is wearing Atelier Versace.

Jamie Lee Curtis Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jamie Lee Curtis is wearing Stella McCartney.

Bradley Cooper with mother Gloria Campano

Bradley Cooper is wearing a tuxedo by Gucci and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Show producer Will Packer Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Jason Momoa Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Sian Heder, Amy Forsyth and Daniel Durant Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Rami Malek Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Steven Spielberg, Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose David Livingston/Getty Images
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Lupita Nyong’o Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Director Jane Campion Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Zendaya Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Judi Dench Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Jessica Oyelowo and David Oyelowo Momodu Mansaray/Getty Image
Rosie Perez Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Wesley Snipes Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd Brolin Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Josh Brolin wears a paisley jacquard tuxedo by Etro.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Niecy Nash Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Jamie Dornan and Andrew Garfield Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Kodi Smit-McPhee Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kodi Smit-McPhee is wearing Cartier jewels.

Vanessa Hudgens David Livingston/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens is wearing custom Michael Kors with Bulgari jewels.

Kevin Jonas Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kevin Jonas is wearing Brunello Cucinelli.

Wilmer Valderrama Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Este Haim, Alana Haim, and Danielle Haim Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Aunjanue Ellis Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer of Netflix Ted Sarandos and Kodi Smit-McPhee Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

