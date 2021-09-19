Emmys: Regé-Jean Page Wears Made-to-Measure Giorgio Armani (Exclusive)

A-list stylist Jeanne Yang doesn’t leave anything to chance when it comes to a red-carpet decision, taking photos of a client in a proposed look from multiple angles and amid various lighting choices to ensure every detail works. “But the biggest trick for me is to see the expression on the person’s face,” the star stylist says. “If they’re not happy, you’re going to see it; but when they’re excited, it’s almost as though the outfit just glows.”

The latter was true with the look Yang put together for Regé-Jean Page, nominated as outstanding lead actor in a drama series for Bridgerton. The breakout star of the Netflix series is wearing Giorgio Armani Made to Measure, a midnight blue silk jacquard double-breasted evening jacket with a modified shawl collar, paired with classic evening trousers and a midnight blue evening shirt with a hidden placket.

“The fabric is just one of the many things that makes this look so interesting,” Yang says. “The shawl collar also has this pronounced, rounded edge to it, elevating it beyond a typical shawl collar. And then we went tone-on-tone with his shirt, also in midnight blue, with a hidden placket, so there are no buttons, and also no tie; it’s just a super-clean look, which you rarely see on the red carpet.”

Yang has been working with the actor since February and says she’s been enjoying the dialogue they’ve shared through dressing experiences. “In some ways it’s easier to dress him, because he’s so highly sought after by every label, but he also happens to be an incredibly kind person,” she says. “I have found he loves things to have a little bit of a twist to them, and that’s why I could tell he really loved this look during fittings, and that’s when I really leaned into it. It’s great that he’s so receptive to different ideas.”

Regé-Jean Page Rich Fury/Getty Images

Page went through two fittings for the made-to-measure suit, which was ultimately the only choice (versus having a rack of options), Yang says. “Made to measure is a really special experience, and I’m very conscientious about it when it’s offered,” she notes. “You take a bit of a gamble by betting on one look, which is stressful in itself, but it’s a pretty terrific feeling when it pays off.”

The choice of color and fit likewise felt effortless, Yang adds. “I always feel like midnight navy looks so much more interesting on camera than black,” she explains. “And a double-breasted jacket just suits Regé so well. He’s got such a great figure, which makes it easy to come up with interesting silhouettes that work on him. Everything looks good on Regé, and you definitely can tell when he’s enjoying what he’s wearing.”

Page’s suit is paired with velvet tuxedo slippers by Gianvito Rossi and a sapphire and gold stud earring by Los Angeles-based jewelry designer Cathy Waterman. “We made a point of reaching out to a brand that works with ethically sourced stones and recycled metals,” Yang points out.

Also, don’t miss the watch on Page’s wrist: On Sept. 14 the actor announced on his Instagram that he was partnering with Longines as an “Ambassador of Elegance” for the watch brand, and he’s debuting that new relationship on the Emmys red carpet, wearing a stainless-steel Longines timepiece with a navy dial. “The navy dial with the midnight blue suit is a perfect accent, while that steel bracelet just pops,” Yang says.

“The whole thing just feels seamless,” Yang adds of their style collaboration. “But that’s how it should be; he should look really great, as though I was not there. I always feel like I’ve done my job well when they look like themselves.”