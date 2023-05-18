Riccardo Tisci Signs With UTA

Riccardo Tisci, Italian fashion designer and former chief creative officer at Burberry, has officially signed with global talent, entertainment, sports and marketing company UTA across all areas. Tisci has brought his creative talents to the worlds of music, film, art, sports and, of course, fashion. Throughout his career, he has pushed boundaries and set trends during tenures as creative director at Givenchy and Burberry and as the first couturier to collaborate with Nike.

When Tisci first joined Givenchy, it meant leaving behind his own fashion label, founded in 2004. As of November, he is back designing for his namesake brand. (At the London premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Michaela Coel wore a custom design from the line.)

The fashion industry was riveted last September when Tisci announced his departure from Burberry — where he reignited the brand’s image, revived the Thomas Burberry Monogram and expanded the brand’s audience to a younger and more diverse crowd — after nearly five years. At the time, the brand’s CEO Jonathan Akeroyd said: “Riccardo has played a pivotal role in repositioning Burberry. He has enhanced our creative language, modernised and elevated our product offer and brought a new generation of luxury customers to our brand.”

Said Tisci: “Burberry is a very special place with a magical past and a very promising future. I thrived to continue a legacy of innovation and consistently championed for creativity and diversity, in order to always keep Burberry moving forward.”