Rihanna Steps Down as CEO of Savage X Fenty, Appoints New Chief to Expand Company to an “Even Higher Level”

Rihanna has revealed that she is stepping down as chief executive officer of her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty.

“It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years,” the award-winning singer and business mogul shared in a statement to Vogue Business. Rihanna, who co-owns the company with investors including LVMH, has been CEO since she founded it in 2018.

Her statement continued, “This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer.”

Rihanna said Hillary Super, former CEO of Anthropologie Group, will be taking over the position as head of the brand, effective June 26. “I’m so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO,” the “Lift Me Up” singer said. “She is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level.”

Before Savage X Fenty, Super was the global CEO at Anthropologie Group for four years. She has also previously held leadership roles at Guess, American Eagle, Gap and Old Navy.

“I’m thrilled to join the Savage X Fenty family,” Super added. “The brand is a major powerhouse in the lingerie and apparel industry, and its unwavering commitment to celebrating inclusivity and fearlessness is inspiring.”

The business executive joins as the lingerie brand continues to climb in success and popularity. More recently, the company has been working to expand beyond e-commerce and into wholesale and bricks-and-mortar. It has already opened seven stores in Los Angeles, Houston, Las Vegas and Atlanta.

According to Vogue Business, Rihanna will continue to serve in a leadership role as executive chair of the brand.