Halle Bailey, Emilia Jones Among Stars at Roger Vivier Presentation During Paris Fashion Week

Celebrities flocked to famed French women’s cobbler Roger Vivier’s Spring-Summer 2023 presentation on Sept. 29 in the City of Lights. Paris Fashion Week has been in full swing since Monday, back with a sort of vengeance. Every runway seat is filled and every presentation is at capacity, with more than 100 brands showcasing in some capacity on the official calendar.

Held in the center of the city, the Roger Vivier presentation wowed from the start. As guests entered, they encountered a human-height wooden shoe sculpture — a recreation from a 1987 retrospective at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris — which stood in the entryway. Two levels plus the garden were taken over with the collection of luxury shoes, in an immersive and imaginative experience. Models wearing white sat in a garden of flowers reading.

The new collection represents an ode to Monsieur Vivier who left a brimming legacy when he passed away in 1998. The design team dug into house archives, as show notes stated, to “see and create innovative designs that reinterpret the feeling in contemporary variations.”

During his career, Vivier captured the hearts of the most notable of women. He designed the shoes for Queen Elizabeth 1953 coronation, while stars from Elizabeth Taylor to Anne Hathaway and Katie Holmes have all been spotted in Roger Vivier.

“Roger Vivier was an inventor who changed fashion and the history of accessories. My job is to highlight the maison’s legendary values and his visionary creativity. ‘What would Roger Vivier do?’ In today’s fast-paced digital world, it felt like the right moment to remark on Roger Vivier’s singular impact and own the house signature codes,” shared creative director Gherardo Felloni in notes.

Kiernan Shipka at Roger Vivier’s Spring/Summer 2023 presentation in Paris. Roger Vivier

Celebrity attendees included members of the cast of Netflix’s Emily in Paris, including Ashley Park, Camille Razat, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who recently finished filming season 3 of the show.

Singer Halle Bailey and her boyfriend, rapper DDG were spotted, as were Kiernan Shipka, Emilia Jones, model Joan Smalls and Cocoa Rocha, India Amarteifio (Sex Education), and Maye Musk.

Every room highlighted pairs of shoes in a unique way. On the main floor, there was the heart room, which featured shoes from the collection displayed inside hearts cut into the wall.

Upstairs, artisans were at work showing how a Roger Vivier shoe is made. One assembled pastel-colored fabric onto a shoe. In another room, where black-and-white films were unspooling on the wall, another artisan sat putting colorful gemstones on a cubed heel. Elsewhere, guests were guided into a room that looked more like a tunnel, where the walls were covered in large flowers, and handbags from the collection were on display.

The Virgule Flowers Bow Sling Back shoe and the Viv’ Choc Flowers Bag are highlights from the new collection. The former is a recreation of an original created by Vivier in 1963, now done in an electric acid yellow with matching mesh.