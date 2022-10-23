Ron Meyer’s Family Is Building a Dynasty of Lifestyle Brands

Jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer; Kelly Chapman Meyer (left) and Sarah Meyer at an event at OneSun Farms in Malibu in August and C & the Moon founder Carson Meyer.

Former NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer’s close-knit family is filled with lifestyle moguls-in-the-making, with four women in the clan helming consumer product companies. “The idea wasn’t to start a quote-unquote company,” says his oldest daughter, Jennifer Meyer, the celebrated jewelry designer who became the first entrepreneur of his children. “I thought, ‘Let me see if I can do something that I love.’ “

The family patriarch, who stepped down from NBCUniversal in 2020, is currently an adviser to the Doha Film Institute and co-CEO of Wild Bunch, a European production and distribution company. His son, Eli, and first wife, Ellen, also have more traditional entertainment jobs — Eli works in the original films department at Netflix and Ellen runs talent firm Ellen Meyer Management (clients include Naveen Andrews and Rosanna Arquette). Here’s the scoop on the brand-building efforts of the rest of the family.

Jennifer Meyer

Jennifer Meyer Jewelry

Jennifer Meyer Jewelry has long been a Hollywood staple, with fans including Jennifer Aniston, Emily Blunt, Demi Lovato and Zendaya. “It’s crazy. It doesn’t feel like it’s been that long,” says Jennifer, 45, who started the company in 2005 and grew up creating enamel jewelry with her grandmother Edith Meyer. “She was the most incredible artist,” says the designer, whose Edith and Ellen collections pay homage to the matriarchs of her family. They feature pieces that range from $375 for white gold studs to $19,500 for a link necklace with heart-cut diamond detail.

“They’re strong women who paved their own ways,” she says, sharing that her mom has “her own beautiful history” in the entertainment industry having cast shows like Golden Girls and Blossom for years before launching her management company. “I wanted to make a collection that was inspired by what I saw her wearing when I grew up,” says Jennifer. “She always had the perfect pair of Levi’s and white T-shirt on with the same classic, beautiful, gold jewelry.”

Jennifer Meyer’s new eau de parfum. COURTESY OF BRAND

Jennifer, who opened a store in Palisades Village in 2018, recently debuted an eau de parfum ($130) with top notes of cranberry, strawberry and coconut water combined with accents of waterlily and white floral. “I wanted to design something beautiful and yummy. I grew up on the beach and I love that feeling of after — when you feel tan, relaxed, happy, and you smell fresh.”

Sarah Meyer

Roe Caviar

After working as a development exec and film producer (Orphan, Unknown), second-oldest daughter Sarah, 42, left the industry to launch Roe Caviar in 2015. The line of white sturgeon caviar is sustainably farmed by aquaculture in California. “It doesn’t always have to be for a fancy occasion, but it’s the best grade, it’s easy to buy, it’s delicious and beautifully packaged,” says Sarah.

The caviar, whose fans include Martha Stewart and Rachel Zoe, is available at Neiman Marcus, food52.com, and roecaviar.com. Items range from a 30 gram tin for $120 to a 500 gram option that clocks in at $1,620. “It’s a party tin,” says Sarah of the latter. “It’s an-over-the-top option. It’s expensive, but it’s fun.” The company’s stylish gift sets include a custom wooden box and a mother of pearl caviar spoon.

Roe Caviar’s 500 gram tin, $1,620, roecaviar. COURTESY OF BRAND

Her concept for the line came about organically. “I went to buy somebody a gift,” she explains. “I decided to get them caviar and went to a great place, but the list [of options] was so long. I was embarrassed to ask questions.” As she became a more informed caviar consumer, she decided to create a more accessible product. “We wanted to demystify it,” she says, explaining it’s a gift “you would be happy to give and receive.”

Roe recently expanded into Scottish smoked salmon ($84 for a two pack) and collaborated with Apeel on a limited-edition “make your own avocado caviar toast” gift set. Meanwhile, Roe enthusiasts look forward to the company’s annual curated holiday gift set. “We put our favorite things in the box,” she says, sharing that last year’s set included Heather Taylor Home napkins, Floral Society candles, and Valerie Confections chocolate truffles. “It’s everything you need to make a beautiful setting and a beautiful meal.”

Carson Meyer

C & the Moon Skin Care

Youngest daughter Carson, who started her clean skin care line in 2018, is also a birth doula who has helped deliver more than 100 babies and has advised twice as many parents including Mandy Moore and Gigi Hadid.

While Carson, 28, has also dabbled with acting, she discovered her passion for child birth shortly after watching the Ricki Lake-produced 2008 documentary The Business of Being Born. Society, she rues, has “turned birth into a medical event.” In her work as a doula, she says, “I’m passionate about reconnecting to one of the greatest powers of our bodies.”

COURTESY OF BRAND

She credits her mother, Kelly Meyer Chapman (Ron’s second wife), with helping inspire her skin care line. “My mom is an environmentalist, so I grew up informed about clean skincare and how important it is to be mindful of what you’re consuming through your skin,” she says. “I don’t think I ever saw myself being a business owner. I identify so much more as a birth doula. That feels more aligned with my spirit, but I love running a business and I feel lucky to do it.”

C & the Moon’s signature product is a made-in-Malibu body scrub ($64 for 12 ounces, candthemoon.com) with brown sugar and organic coconut, sweet almond and jojoba seed oils. The company, whose fans include Kim Kardashian and January Jones, also offers a glow oil ($93) and candles ($56-$70). “All of my products are pregnancy safe,” says Carson. “I love that the products are nourishing. Moms who have no time for the spa or a massage can turn to them as a little treat.” C & The Moon is also available through Poosh, The Detox Market and Violet Grey.

Next up: developing a belly butter. “Now that I’m pregnant myself, it’s fun testing out products [that are already] on the market on my own belly.”

Kelly Chapman Meyer

OneSun Farms Granola

Launched in 2020, OneSun Farms is an extension of Kelly’s work as an environmentalist. “Doing philanthropy over the years, I thought, ‘I need to have a for-profit business that represents what I believe in,’ because that is ultimately one of the best ways to make a change,” says Kelly, 61. “What I’m doing here isn’t making granola; I’m expanding the market that I want to see expanded. I want to build a bridge to better, healthier food. It’s about food equity.” The eco-advocate has long been affiliated with environmental non-profit Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC). She also created The American Heart Association Teaching Garden program in 2010. “I talk to people about the environment through food,” she explains. “I’ve done it for years in schools across the country.”

The granola is made on a farm that overlooks the Pacific Ocean in Malibu. “When I had the opportunity in life to reinvent myself, I bought this property four years ago. I had the vision of wanting to grow my own food,” says Kelly (who is separated from Ron). “I’m self-funded and I don’t spend more than I make, so I’ve kept [the business] a certain size,” she continues, explaining that she offsets expenses by opening her farm up for intimate events. So far, OneSun Farm has hosted gatherings for mother/baby registry Little Honey Money, the Mytheresa shopping site, and The Wall Street Journal.

OneSun Farms granola, $15 for an 8 oz. bag, onesunfarm.com. COURTESY OF BRAND

“Ultimately, my goal is to have a place where people can come to learn about biodynamic food and to learn about soil restoration,” she says. “I’m getting to do what I love — which is to talk about food, soil health, regenerative agriculture, connecting to nature — but then it helps me sell the product.”

OneSun Farms also sells a Nature Bar comprised of raw cashews, almonds, pumpkin seeds, and dark fair trade chocolate for $10 as well as a Rainbow Pack — with all six of its different granola offerings — for $82.

Kelly credits her daughter Carson and stepdaughters Jennifer and Sarah as inspirations. “It’s great to have young mentors,” she says. “The businesses that they’ve created, I’ve seen them firsthand build, build, build in the most organic, lovely, authentic, and kind way.”

