Ryan Gosling Unveils Action-Comedy Short Film to Celebrate Tag Heuer Carrera’s 60th in London

Do watches have birthday parties?

Luxury Swiss brand Tag Heuer seems to think they should, especially for its iconic motoring-inspired Carerra model, which celebrated its 60th with a glitzy cinema-focused event in central London on Thursday night.

Long time Tag Heuer ambassadors Patrick Dempsey and Ryan Gosling were arguably the highest-profile attendees, both brought on stage by company boss Frédéric Arnault to discuss their relationship with the company (Dempsey said he first got involved with it nine years ago while racing at Le Mans). Arnault also welcomed Euphoria‘s Jacob Elordi and introduced Alexandra Daddario as its latest celebrity timepiece-wearer (alongside some new photos of her brandishing one of the latest Tag Heuer models). Heartstopper star Kit Connor and House of the Dragon‘s Milly Alcock were among the guests in the crowd (as was a heavily photographed Porsche 911 Carrera).

The centerpiece of the night was the premiere of a new short film starring Gosling and Saturday Night Live regular Vannesa Bayer. Produced by Deadpool 2 and Bullet Train director David Leitch’s 87 North banner and directed by Nash Edgerton (Mr Inbetween), The Chase for Carrera — shot in Australia while Gosling was filming Universal’s upcoming actioner The Fall Guy with Leitch — is a somewhat meta action-comedy in which Gosling, playing himself, attempts to steal the new Tag Heuer Carrera Glassbox (designed to commemorate the 60th anniversary) from a film set, going on the run in his Porsche while Bayer’s unrelenting prop master gives chase. As one attendee noted, “This may be the first time a Switch watch brand has actually been funny.”

The Chase for Carrera isn’t the first film featuring Gosling and a Tag Heuer Carrera. His tie-up with the brand saw him sport a Tag Heuer Carrera Three Hands in last year’s Netflix spy thriller The Grey Man, and he’ll be seen wearing the new Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph (one with a sportier black and silver dial) in The Fall Guy.

See The Chase for Carrera below: