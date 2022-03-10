A Hollywood Private Membership Club Is Now Selling Vegan Sneakers

Spotting a San Vicente Bungalow member just got easier — look at their sneakers.

The private membership club and industry hotspot has teamed with eco-conscious sneaker brand Cariuma for its first apparel product, an exclusive sneaker collaboration that features simple white kicks and green accents. The design, meant to complement the San Vicente Bungalow aesthetic, features signature script and twin palm trees.

Launched March 1, the 100 percent vegan sneakers sell for $89 and are available for members only. For every pair purchased, the brand will plant a pair of trees in the Brazilian rainforest as a way to support reforestation and endangered species.

“We see collaborations as an opportunity to share our mission supporting the Earth we all share with a wider audience,” says Fernando Porto who founded Cariuma with David Python. “We are thrilled to have SVB join us in this journey of protecting our planet. Together we can touch more people and share our messages in a stronger and more effective way.”

Also effective: Drafting beloved maitre d’ to Dimitri Dimitrov to model them inside the club.

San Vincente Bungalows’ Dimitri Dimitrov poses with club partners wearing the Cariuma members-only kicks. Courtesy of Cariuma

