Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Welcome First Child Together

Congratulations are in order for Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost.

The couple, who tied the knot in October 2020 after dating for three years, have welcomed their first child together.

The Black Widow star gave birth to a baby boy. Her Saturday Night Live husband confirmed their child’s arrival in an Instagram post. “Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much,” he wrote. On the following slide, he added, “Privacy would be greatly appreciated.” He joked that all inquiries should be directed toward the couple’s publicist @chethinks, Michael Che.

Jost captioned the announcement with the hashtags “#wegotawaywithitforalongtime,” “#nokidspolicy” and “#we’regoingtodisneyworld.” He did not reveal when their son was born.

While the 39-year-old Saturday Night Live head writer and “Weekend Update” co-anchor is a first-time father, Johansson, 36, is already a mother. She welcomed a daughter named Rose with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac in August 2014.

Dauriac and the Black Widow actress split in 2017, and before long, Johansson began publicly dating Jost.

The couple’s wedding was an intimate one, announced the hunger-fighting profit Meals on Wheels as Johansson and Jost’s “wedding wish” was for people “to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time.”