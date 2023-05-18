Scarlett Johansson Stars in Prada’s New Campaign for its Galleria Bag

A new leather goods campaign for the Prada Galleria handbag, a heritage style celebrated for its craftsmanship and wearability, stars the award-winning actress Scarlett Johansson seen through the eyes of Venezuelan-American artist Alex Da Corte. Entitled “The Glass Age,” the campaign is a color-blocked wonderland of Johansson rendered as echoes and mirrored reflections of herself, to honor the vivid expression and referential nature of the fashion industry and its trends.

Johansson was chosen for the imagery — which promotes eight special-edition colorways and geometric designs of the iconic handbag (available starting May 19) — because of her transformative work playing roles across a range of identities and personalities, according to the house.

“In essence, she is herself a reflection, a refraction — interpreting and embodying another individual, bringing her own inherent qualities to her depiction,” a statement from Prada reads. “In the Galleria campaign, Johansson transforms constantly, framed and reframed by a sublimation of the everyday, translated into pure color.”

Scarlett Johansson for Prada Courtesy of Prada

Da Corte chose to recontextualize the Hollywood starlet through emotive color combinations and shadowy, fragmented poses as a nod to the half-picture of global fame. Similarly, the Saffiano leather Prada Galleria has been imagined anew this season — a shadow of the more classic versions but still recognizable, mirroring the evolution of culture.

The collaboration between Prada and fine artist Da Corte aims to take a unique look at how the heritage brand connects to iconic, cultural figures. Though Da Corte, whose work is inspired by pop and surrealism, usually works across video, performance, painting and sculpture, this campaign marks his first foray into fashion.