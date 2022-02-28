SAG Awards: All the Celebrity Arrivals

(L-R) Saniyya Sidney and Ariana DeBose attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on Feb. 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards have returned with a live red carpet and in-person event for 2022, taking place Sunday night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Casts from films that include The Power of the Dog and House of Gucci are vying for ensemble awards, while Nicole Kidman, Lady Gaga, Cate Blanchett and Bradley Cooper are among the actors nominated for outstanding individual performances.

With the 2021 Screen Actors Guild ceremony produced as a combination of pre-taped and virtual appearances, plenty of anticipation for both live speeches and red-carpet fashion is expected. Here’s a look at the arrivals:

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose in Maison Valentino

Ariana DeBose Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

West Side Story star and SAG Award winner Ariana DeBose wore a fuchsia strapless gown by Maison Valentino with diamond jewelry by DeBeers.

Selena Gomez in Oscar de la Renta

Selena Gomez Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Only Murders in the Building co-star and executive producer Selena Gomez worked with stylist Kate Young on this look, comprised of an Oscar de la Renta gown, Bulgari jewels and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jean Smart in Christian Siriano

Jean Smart Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hacks nominee Jean Smart wore a custom gown by Christian Siriano with Jimmy Choo shoes and a Christian Louboutin clutch.

Nicole Kidman in Saint Laurent

Nicole Kidman Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nominee Nicole Kidman wore a long-sleeve gown in black velvet with a white satin bow, paired with diamonds by Harry Winston and an Omega timepiece.

Saniyya Sidney in Zuhair Murad

Saniyya Sidney Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

King Richard co-star Saniyya Sidney wore an aster-blue off-the-shoulder gown by Zuhair Murad.

Elle Fanning in Gucci

Elle Fanning Amy Sussman/WireImage

The Great‘s Elle Fanning wore a tuxedo look by Gucci with jewelry by Pasquale Bruni.

Helen Mirren in Dolce & Gabbana

Helen Mirren Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lifetime Achievement honoree Helen Mirren wore a custom pink cady gown with floral adornments and a matching headband, both by Dolce & Gabbana, paired with diamonds and pink sapphires by Harry Winston.

Will Smith

Will Smith Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jared Leto

Jared Leto Amy Sussman/WireImage

Caitriona Balfe in Saint Laurent

Caitriona Balfe Amy Sussman/WireImage

Nominee Caitriona Balfe wore a rouge silk gown with a plunging V-neck by Saint Laurent, with diamonds by Van Cleef & Arpels.

Kerry Washington in Celia Kritharioti

Kerry Washington Amy Sussman/WireImage

Kerry Washington wore a fitted strapless silk gown in bright yellow by Athens-based designer Celia Kritharioti, paired with diamonds by Messika.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek Amy Sussman/WireImage

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens in Atelier Versace

Vanessa Hudgens Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens wore Atelier Versace with Chopard jewels.

Kevin Costner in Brioni

Kevin Costner Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kevin Costner wore a navy blue tuxedo with a peaked satin lapel by Brioni with David Yurman cufflinks, an Omega timepiece, and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton

Cynthia Erivo Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Nominee Cynthia Erivo wore a custom vinyl strapless gown by Louis Vuitton with jewels by Tiffany & Co.

Jeremy Strong

Jeremy Strong Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alexandra Daddario in Atelier Versace

Alexandra Daddario Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The White Lotus‘ Alexandra Daddario wore Atelier Versace with Christian Louboutin shoes.

HoYeon Jung in Louis Vuitton

HoYeon Jung Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Squid Game star HoYeon Jung wore a custom black spaghetti strap silk dress hand-embroidered with crystals and silver beads by Louis Vuitton.

Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Daveed Diggs

Daveed Diggs attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Oscar Isaac

Oscar Isaac Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kim Joo-ryeong

Kim Joo-ryeong Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Javier Bardem in Ermenegildo Zegna

Javier Bardem Amy Sussman/WireImage

Javier Bardem wore a burgundy tuxedo by Ermenegildo Zegna.

Emilia Jones in Givenchy Haute Couture

Emilia Jones Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emilia Jones wore a black asymmetric dress in silk organza and velvet with dégradé hand embroidery crystal detail by Givenchy Haute Couture.

Venus Williams

Venus Williams Amy Sussman/WireImage

Kodi Smit-McPhee in Dior Men

Kodi Smit-McPhee Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kodi Smit-McPhee wore a white double-breasted evening suit by Dior Men.

Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum

Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum Amy Sussman/WireImage

Sandra Oh in Carolina Herrera

Sandra Oh Amy Sussman/WireImage

Sandra Oh wore a silver gown with a tiered skirt and ties at the shoulders by Carolina Herrera.

Janina Gavankar in Georges Chakra Couture

Janina Gavankar Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Janina Gavankar, part of the nominated ensemble cast of The Morning Show, wore a dijon-yellow sleeveless gown with embellished shoulder details by Georges Chakra Couture.

Julianna Margulies in Narciso Rodriguez

Julianna Margulies Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Morning Show‘s Julianna Margulies wears a sleek gown by Narciso Rodriguez with Fred Leighton jewels and a Versace clutch.

Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Paul W. Downs

(L-R) Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, and Paul W. Downs attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder wore a draped gown by Dior Haute Couture.

Desean Terry

Desean Terry attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Amy Sussman/WireImage

Justine Lupe in Stella McCartney

Justine Lupe Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Succession ensemble-cast nominee Justine Lupe wore a black scoop-neck gown from the Stella McCartney archive.

Nicholas Braun in Ermenegildo Zegna

Nicholas Braun Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Succession co-star Nicholas Braun wore a double-breasted tuxedo with satin lapel by Ermenegildo Zegna.

Ruairi O’Connor and Charlotte Hope

Ruairi O’Connor and Charlotte Hope Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

With girlfriend and Spanish Princess co-star Charlotte Hope, Ruairi O’Connor wore a tuxedo by Ermenegildo Zegna with a watch by Girard Perregaux.

Yvette Nicole Brown

Yvette Nicole Brown Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ross Butler and Natasha Liu Bordizzo

Ross Butler and Natasha Liu Bordizzo Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Ross Butler, with Natasha Liu Bordizzo, wore an Emporio Armani tuxedo with a Chopard watch and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox Amy Sussman/WireImage

Fran Drescher

Fran Drescher Amy Sussman/WireImage

Alan Ruck and Mireille Enos

Alan Ruck and Mireille Enos Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

With Succession ensemble-cast nominee Alan Ruck, Mireille Enos wore a one-shoulder red lace gown by Monique Lhuillier.

Karen Pittman in Greta Constantine

Karen Pittman Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Morning Show’s Karen Pittman wore a marigold-hued gown by Greta Constantine with jewels by Goshwara and shoes by Casadei.

Park Hae-soo

Park Hae-soo attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Mira Sorvino

Mira Sorvino Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gwilym Lee

Gwilym Lee Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Aaron Dominguez in Fendi

Aaron Dominguez. Amy Sussman/WireImage

Only Murders in the Building co-star Aaron Dominguez wore a look from Fendi’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection with Jimmy Choo boots.

Emily and Haley Joel Osment

(L-R) Emily Osment and Haley Joel Osment attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Johnny Sibilly, Poppy Liu, Mark Indelicato, and Rose Abdoo

(L-R) Johnny Sibilly, Poppy Liu, Mark Indelicato, and Rose Abdoo attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Sacha Dhawan

Sacha Dhawan Amy Sussman/WireImage

Jon Bernthal