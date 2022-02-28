×
SAG Awards: All the Celebrity Arrivals

The event is back with a live red carpet for 2022, with attendees including Nicole Kidman, Lady Gaga, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith and more.

(L-R) Saniyya Sidney and Ariana DeBose
(L-R) Saniyya Sidney and Ariana DeBose attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on Feb. 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The Screen Actors Guild Awards have returned with a live red carpet and in-person event for 2022, taking place Sunday night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Casts from films that include The Power of the Dog and House of Gucci are vying for ensemble awards, while Nicole Kidman, Lady Gaga, Cate Blanchett and Bradley Cooper are among the actors nominated for outstanding individual performances.

With the 2021 Screen Actors Guild ceremony produced as a combination of pre-taped and virtual appearances, plenty of anticipation for both live speeches and red-carpet fashion is expected. Here’s a look at the arrivals:

Lady Gaga

Lazy loaded image
Lady Gaga Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose in Maison Valentino

Lazy loaded image
Ariana DeBose Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

West Side Story star and SAG Award winner Ariana DeBose wore a fuchsia strapless gown by Maison Valentino with diamond jewelry by DeBeers.

Selena Gomez in Oscar de la Renta

Lazy loaded image
Selena Gomez Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Only Murders in the Building co-star and executive producer Selena Gomez worked with stylist Kate Young on this look, comprised of an Oscar de la Renta gown, Bulgari jewels and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Cate Blanchett

Lazy loaded image
Cate Blanchett Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jean Smart in Christian Siriano

Lazy loaded image
Jean Smart Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hacks nominee Jean Smart wore a custom gown by Christian Siriano with Jimmy Choo shoes and a Christian Louboutin clutch.

Nicole Kidman in Saint Laurent 

Lazy loaded image
Nicole Kidman Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nominee Nicole Kidman wore a long-sleeve gown in black velvet with a white satin bow, paired with diamonds by Harry Winston and an Omega timepiece.

Saniyya Sidney in Zuhair Murad

Lazy loaded image
Saniyya Sidney Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

King Richard co-star Saniyya Sidney wore an aster-blue off-the-shoulder gown by Zuhair Murad.

Elle Fanning in Gucci

Lazy loaded image
Elle Fanning Amy Sussman/WireImage

The Great‘s Elle Fanning wore a tuxedo look by Gucci with jewelry by Pasquale Bruni.

Helen Mirren in Dolce & Gabbana

Lazy loaded image
Helen Mirren Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lifetime Achievement honoree Helen Mirren wore a custom pink cady gown with floral adornments and a matching headband, both by Dolce & Gabbana, paired with diamonds and pink sapphires by Harry Winston.

Will Smith

Lazy loaded image
Will Smith Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jared Leto

Lazy loaded image
Jared Leto Amy Sussman/WireImage

Caitriona Balfe in Saint Laurent 

Lazy loaded image
Caitriona Balfe Amy Sussman/WireImage

Nominee Caitriona Balfe wore a rouge silk gown with a plunging V-neck by Saint Laurent, with diamonds by Van Cleef & Arpels.

Kerry Washington in Celia Kritharioti

Lazy loaded image
Kerry Washington Amy Sussman/WireImage

Kerry Washington wore a fitted strapless silk gown in bright yellow by Athens-based designer Celia Kritharioti, paired with diamonds by Messika.

Salma Hayek

Lazy loaded image
Salma Hayek Amy Sussman/WireImage

Hailee Steinfeld

Lazy loaded image
Hailee Steinfeld Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens in Atelier Versace 

Lazy loaded image
Vanessa Hudgens Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens wore Atelier Versace with Chopard jewels.

Kevin Costner in Brioni 

Lazy loaded image
Kevin Costner Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kevin Costner wore a navy blue tuxedo with a peaked satin lapel by Brioni with David Yurman cufflinks, an Omega timepiece, and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton

Lazy loaded image
Cynthia Erivo Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Nominee Cynthia Erivo wore a custom vinyl strapless gown by Louis Vuitton with jewels by Tiffany & Co.

Jeremy Strong

Lazy loaded image
Jeremy Strong Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alexandra Daddario in Atelier Versace

Lazy loaded image
Alexandra Daddario Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The White Lotus‘ Alexandra Daddario wore Atelier Versace with Christian Louboutin shoes.

HoYeon Jung in Louis Vuitton 

Lazy loaded image
HoYeon Jung Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Squid Game star HoYeon Jung wore a custom black spaghetti strap silk dress hand-embroidered with crystals and silver beads by Louis Vuitton.

Tyler Perry

Lazy loaded image
Tyler Perry Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Daveed Diggs

Lazy loaded image
Daveed Diggs attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Oscar Isaac

Lazy loaded image
Oscar Isaac Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kim Joo-ryeong

Lazy loaded image
Kim Joo-ryeong Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Javier Bardem in Ermenegildo Zegna 

Lazy loaded image
Javier Bardem Amy Sussman/WireImage

Javier Bardem wore a burgundy tuxedo by Ermenegildo Zegna.

Emilia Jones in Givenchy Haute Couture 

Lazy loaded image
Emilia Jones Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emilia Jones wore a black asymmetric dress in silk organza and velvet with dégradé hand embroidery crystal detail by Givenchy Haute Couture.

Venus Williams

Lazy loaded image
Venus Williams Amy Sussman/WireImage

Kodi Smit-McPhee in Dior Men 

Lazy loaded image
Kodi Smit-McPhee Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kodi Smit-McPhee wore a white double-breasted evening suit by Dior Men.

Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum

Lazy loaded image
Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum Amy Sussman/WireImage

Sandra Oh in Carolina Herrera 

Lazy loaded image
Sandra Oh Amy Sussman/WireImage

Sandra Oh wore a silver gown with a tiered skirt and ties at the shoulders by Carolina Herrera.

Janina Gavankar in Georges Chakra Couture

Lazy loaded image
Janina Gavankar Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Janina Gavankar, part of the nominated ensemble cast of The Morning Show, wore a dijon-yellow sleeveless gown with embellished shoulder details by Georges Chakra Couture.

Julianna Margulies in Narciso Rodriguez 

Lazy loaded image
Julianna Margulies Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Morning Show‘s Julianna Margulies wears a sleek gown by Narciso Rodriguez with Fred Leighton jewels and a Versace clutch.

Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Paul W. Downs

Lazy loaded image
(L-R) Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, and Paul W. Downs attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder wore a draped gown by Dior Haute Couture.

Desean Terry

Lazy loaded image
Desean Terry attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Amy Sussman/WireImage

Justine Lupe in Stella McCartney

Lazy loaded image
Justine Lupe Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Succession ensemble-cast nominee Justine Lupe wore a black scoop-neck gown from the Stella McCartney archive.

Nicholas Braun in Ermenegildo Zegna  

Lazy loaded image
Nicholas Braun Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Succession co-star Nicholas Braun wore a double-breasted tuxedo with satin lapel by Ermenegildo Zegna.

Ruairi O’Connor and Charlotte Hope

Lazy loaded image
Ruairi O’Connor and Charlotte Hope Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

With girlfriend and Spanish Princess co-star Charlotte Hope, Ruairi O’Connor wore a tuxedo by Ermenegildo Zegna with a watch by Girard Perregaux.

Yvette Nicole Brown

Lazy loaded image
Yvette Nicole Brown Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ross Butler and Natasha Liu Bordizzo

Lazy loaded image
Ross Butler and Natasha Liu Bordizzo Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Ross Butler, with Natasha Liu Bordizzo, wore an Emporio Armani tuxedo with a Chopard watch and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Laverne Cox

Lazy loaded image
Laverne Cox Amy Sussman/WireImage

Fran Drescher

Lazy loaded image
Fran Drescher Amy Sussman/WireImage

Alan Ruck and Mireille Enos

Lazy loaded image
Alan Ruck and Mireille Enos Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

With Succession ensemble-cast nominee Alan Ruck, Mireille Enos wore a one-shoulder red lace gown by Monique Lhuillier.

Karen Pittman in Greta Constantine 

Lazy loaded image
Karen Pittman Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Morning Show’s Karen Pittman wore a marigold-hued gown by Greta Constantine with jewels by Goshwara and shoes by Casadei.

Park Hae-soo

Lazy loaded image
Park Hae-soo attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Mira Sorvino

Lazy loaded image
Mira Sorvino Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gwilym Lee

Lazy loaded image
Gwilym Lee Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Aaron Dominguez in Fendi

Lazy loaded image
Aaron Dominguez. Amy Sussman/WireImage

Only Murders in the Building co-star Aaron Dominguez wore a look from Fendi’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection with Jimmy Choo boots.

Emily and Haley Joel Osment

Lazy loaded image
(L-R) Emily Osment and Haley Joel Osment attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Johnny Sibilly, Poppy Liu, Mark Indelicato, and Rose Abdoo

Lazy loaded image
(L-R) Johnny Sibilly, Poppy Liu, Mark Indelicato, and Rose Abdoo attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Sacha Dhawan

Lazy loaded image
Sacha Dhawan Amy Sussman/WireImage

Jon Bernthal

Lazy loaded image
Jon Bernthal Amy Sussman/WireImage

