SAG Awards: All the Celebrity Arrivals

The Screen Actors Guild Awards have returned with a live red carpet and in-person event for 2022, taking place Sunday night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Casts from films that include The Power of the Dog and House of Gucci are vying for ensemble awards, while Nicole Kidman, Lady Gaga, Cate Blanchett and Bradley Cooper are among the actors nominated for outstanding individual performances.
With the 2021 Screen Actors Guild ceremony produced as a combination of pre-taped and virtual appearances, plenty of anticipation for both live speeches and red-carpet fashion is expected. Here’s a look at the arrivals:
Lady Gaga
Ariana DeBose in Maison Valentino
West Side Story star and SAG Award winner Ariana DeBose wore a fuchsia strapless gown by Maison Valentino with diamond jewelry by DeBeers.
Selena Gomez in Oscar de la Renta
Only Murders in the Building co-star and executive producer Selena Gomez worked with stylist Kate Young on this look, comprised of an Oscar de la Renta gown, Bulgari jewels and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Cate Blanchett
Jean Smart in Christian Siriano
Hacks nominee Jean Smart wore a custom gown by Christian Siriano with Jimmy Choo shoes and a Christian Louboutin clutch.
Nicole Kidman in Saint Laurent
Nominee Nicole Kidman wore a long-sleeve gown in black velvet with a white satin bow, paired with diamonds by Harry Winston and an Omega timepiece.
Saniyya Sidney in Zuhair Murad
King Richard co-star Saniyya Sidney wore an aster-blue off-the-shoulder gown by Zuhair Murad.
Elle Fanning in Gucci
The Great‘s Elle Fanning wore a tuxedo look by Gucci with jewelry by Pasquale Bruni.
Helen Mirren in Dolce & Gabbana
Lifetime Achievement honoree Helen Mirren wore a custom pink cady gown with floral adornments and a matching headband, both by Dolce & Gabbana, paired with diamonds and pink sapphires by Harry Winston.
Will Smith
Jared Leto
Caitriona Balfe in Saint Laurent
Nominee Caitriona Balfe wore a rouge silk gown with a plunging V-neck by Saint Laurent, with diamonds by Van Cleef & Arpels.
Kerry Washington in Celia Kritharioti
Kerry Washington wore a fitted strapless silk gown in bright yellow by Athens-based designer Celia Kritharioti, paired with diamonds by Messika.
Salma Hayek
Hailee Steinfeld
Vanessa Hudgens in Atelier Versace
Vanessa Hudgens wore Atelier Versace with Chopard jewels.
Kevin Costner in Brioni
Kevin Costner wore a navy blue tuxedo with a peaked satin lapel by Brioni with David Yurman cufflinks, an Omega timepiece, and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton
Nominee Cynthia Erivo wore a custom vinyl strapless gown by Louis Vuitton with jewels by Tiffany & Co.
Jeremy Strong
Alexandra Daddario in Atelier Versace
The White Lotus‘ Alexandra Daddario wore Atelier Versace with Christian Louboutin shoes.
HoYeon Jung in Louis Vuitton
Squid Game star HoYeon Jung wore a custom black spaghetti strap silk dress hand-embroidered with crystals and silver beads by Louis Vuitton.
Tyler Perry
Daveed Diggs
Oscar Isaac
Kim Joo-ryeong
Javier Bardem in Ermenegildo Zegna
Javier Bardem wore a burgundy tuxedo by Ermenegildo Zegna.
Emilia Jones in Givenchy Haute Couture
Emilia Jones wore a black asymmetric dress in silk organza and velvet with dégradé hand embroidery crystal detail by Givenchy Haute Couture.
Venus Williams
Kodi Smit-McPhee in Dior Men
Kodi Smit-McPhee wore a white double-breasted evening suit by Dior Men.
Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum
Sandra Oh in Carolina Herrera
Sandra Oh wore a silver gown with a tiered skirt and ties at the shoulders by Carolina Herrera.
Janina Gavankar in Georges Chakra Couture
Janina Gavankar, part of the nominated ensemble cast of The Morning Show, wore a dijon-yellow sleeveless gown with embellished shoulder details by Georges Chakra Couture.
Julianna Margulies in Narciso Rodriguez
The Morning Show‘s Julianna Margulies wears a sleek gown by Narciso Rodriguez with Fred Leighton jewels and a Versace clutch.
Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Paul W. Downs
Hannah Einbinder wore a draped gown by Dior Haute Couture.
Desean Terry
Justine Lupe in Stella McCartney
Succession ensemble-cast nominee Justine Lupe wore a black scoop-neck gown from the Stella McCartney archive.
Nicholas Braun in Ermenegildo Zegna
Succession co-star Nicholas Braun wore a double-breasted tuxedo with satin lapel by Ermenegildo Zegna.
Ruairi O’Connor and Charlotte Hope
With girlfriend and Spanish Princess co-star Charlotte Hope, Ruairi O’Connor wore a tuxedo by Ermenegildo Zegna with a watch by Girard Perregaux.
Yvette Nicole Brown
Ross Butler and Natasha Liu Bordizzo
Ross Butler, with Natasha Liu Bordizzo, wore an Emporio Armani tuxedo with a Chopard watch and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Laverne Cox
Fran Drescher
Alan Ruck and Mireille Enos
With Succession ensemble-cast nominee Alan Ruck, Mireille Enos wore a one-shoulder red lace gown by Monique Lhuillier.
Karen Pittman in Greta Constantine
The Morning Show’s Karen Pittman wore a marigold-hued gown by Greta Constantine with jewels by Goshwara and shoes by Casadei.
Park Hae-soo
Mira Sorvino
Gwilym Lee
Aaron Dominguez in Fendi
Only Murders in the Building co-star Aaron Dominguez wore a look from Fendi’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection with Jimmy Choo boots.
Emily and Haley Joel Osment
Johnny Sibilly, Poppy Liu, Mark Indelicato, and Rose Abdoo
Sacha Dhawan
Jon Bernthal
