“Functionality Is Never a Factor”: ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Dish on Their Over-the-Top Outfits

Clockwise from left: Amanza Smith (in LaQuan Smith), Chelsea Lazkani (in LaQuan Smith, with Tacori shoes) and Emma Hernan (in Alex Perry, with Gucci ring) were photographed July 26 at a 3,820-square-foot penthouse at 7135 Hollywood Blvd., listed with The Oppenheim Group for $5.995 million.

Since first airing in 2019, Netflix’s real estate reality series Selling Sunset has increasingly been a showcase for fashion as much as it is about peeping into lavish L.A. homes. In recent seasons, the over-the-top looks seen on the show, which can verge on the impractical, have become memes on social media. Exhibit A: that Diesel skirt, which looks like a belt, worn by castmember Chelsea Lazkani, who was unable to sit while wearing it.

“I feel like we’re in a caliber all on our own,” says castmember Emma Hernan when asked what other reality series has wardrobes that rival the looks seen on Selling Sunset‘s agents, who all work at The Oppenheim Group. “There’s something about the fashion and the homes combined. It’s the perfect recipe. I really do feel like it’s untouchable.”

Six seasons in — and flying high with a third consecutive Emmy nomination for best unstructured reality show — high-end fashion remains a constant among the cast (who are not provided a budget for glam or fashion for their appearances on the show). Hernan and Lazkani, along with fellow agent Amanza Smith, share their style approaches and their take on some of the show’s dynamics.

CHELSEA LAZKANI

Lazkani wearing Diesel’s belt/skirt. Jarrelle Lee

In season six, you were sort of giving us Barbie before the movie, starting with your first on-camera look, a pink-and-white Alessandra Rich suit. Was that strategic?

Honestly, it wasn’t. I’ve always had a very curated aesthetic. I’m naturally very petite and I spent a lot of my childhood getting bullied for being so skinny. It’s just genetics, but I always found myself dressing and getting my clothes tailored to suit my body. People think it’s Barbie-esque, and I love Barbiecore, but it’s not meant to be.

How would you characterize your personal style, then?

My style changes. It’s very much based on my mood that day, but, fundamentally, I love to take risks. Sometimes I’m very girlie, sometimes I do more of an androgynous look. When I’m with my kids, I’m definitely more sporty, but it’s all about wearing vibrant, bright, bold colors and taking something so simple and turning it up a notch with accessories. I’m a little bit camp; I’m a little bit over-the-top. I think that I’d be willing to pull off just about anything.

Do you feel pressure to step up the wow factor on the show?

Oh my gosh, yes. I watched these ladies and they’re all beautiful and very well put together, and it was inspiring. I never had the confidence to dress like that in my personal life, so I definitely leaned into it. It’s funny because some of the girls tell me, when they’re told we’re filming together, “Oh, darn, I’m filming with Chelsea today, I actually have to wear nice clothes.” And I’m like, “Babe, this is what we’re doing. We have a big platform, let’s put on a show.”

Lazkani favors Chrome Hearts shades

The Diesel belt/skirt you wore in episode five is now infamous. Is functionality at all a factor when you decide what to wear?

Functionality is never a factor. We’re going to make it work or I’m going to die trying. And you know, the worst that could happen is you could die, but I’m going to come back as Beyoncé, so we’ll be fine.

When do you use a stylist and when do you style yourself?

I’ve never used a stylist. Every single look that you’ve ever seen me in on my social media, in real life, and when I’m running around town or on the show, it’s all purchased and curated by me. I made it a very big thing to connect with independent designers for season six. I would go on my Instagram and reach out to designers all around the world, from Thailand to Europe and Nigeria.

Is there a color or print that you won’t wear?

Floral. You may never see me in florals.

How has being on Selling Sunset changed your life on a personal and professional level?

It’s changed every single facet of my life because I was the young dreamer growing up, but I was always surrounded by people who were like, “Chelsea, you can’t reach that high.” Having kids definitely humbled me a little bit. It put me into a different mindset and I kind of forgot a lot of my dreams and goals because I recognized that I couldn’t be split in two places at the same time. I couldn’t work my way up the corporate ladder and be a present, hands-on mum. So when the possibility of Selling Sunset came around, it really brought my light back.

When new season six castmember Bre Tiesi (who has a child with Nick Cannon) joined the show, you had some concerns about her family dynamic that put a bit of a wedge between you. How is your relationship with her now?

I respect her, but I don’t have a relationship with her. Very rarely do I regret something I’ve said, but I regret how my relationship with her started. I projected a lot of my unhealed trauma onto her, which I don’t think is fair, and I can understand why we have that rift in our relationship. My approach could have been a lot better. My tenderness and care and kindness could have shown in a better light so that the audience could get to know who I am at my core. But at the same time, relationships are a journey. I tend not to hold grudges and believe everything can be rectified to an extent, and I hope to do that.

EMMA HERNAN

Hernan (right, with Chrishell Stause) in a crystal-embellished suit by Nadine Merabi Courtesy of Netflix

How would you describe your style?

Classy, elegant, sexy. I think confidence is key in any industry, but especially this one. And being a woman in business, I want to feel confident when I walk into a room, and I want to feel confident when I’m on the red carpet. That could mean wearing a power suit or it could be a really sexy dress that makes me feel like a woman.

Hernan's favorite label for shoes is "Saint Laurent, from their sexy boots to their classy, elegant, sexy heels," says the reality star

You entered the series quite fashion-forward already. Had you watched the show before and thought, “I gotta bring it”?

No, to be honest with you, I’ve loved fashion my entire life. So of course I jump on a show where fashion is so important. It was literally my dream.

Matching sets seem like your signature look, or do I just love your matching sets?

I feel like you can’t go wrong with a matching set. Monochromatic for the win, always.

The three-piece Nadine Merabi crystal suit you wore this season (blazer, pants and bralette) was a standout look.

I love that suit so much. It has its own personality. I love wearing clothes that speak for themselves.

You wore it when showing the Hollywood Hills property that your client purchased from Harry Styles.

She's also a fan of Chanel's Flapbag

I can definitely say that house is my favorite house. And fun fact no one knows but you: We’re in escrow right now. I’m so excited. We love a good close. Love to ring that bell.

What will we catch you in off-camera when you’re lounging around the house?

I love to wear workout clothes, even if I’m not working out. I’m not going to lie. I love anything that looks really sexy and cute but is also comfortable, like a maxi dress. I love to lay out in the sun in a good bikini too.

What’s your favorite physical feature to play up?

I have crazy long legs. Chelsea’s my girl and she’s always like, “Show off your legs. You have to do it. Your legs are 6 feet tall.” It’s so funny because I never really knew I was tall, but then I got tagged in some funny memes on Twitter about how Selling Sunset does a slo-mo up my legs every time I’m walking.

We saw your relationship with Chelsea budding toward the end of the last season, how did you officially become besties?

I’m sitting outside, it’s 90 degrees, and I just got goosebumps on my legs when you asked that question because Chelsea and I have such a truly special bond. We’re filming a show and it can be crazy and I just remember looking at her for the first time and we totally just got what each other was saying without actually saying it and it was one of those moments when we realized we just click. We had that instant bond and our values and family and things like that go hand in hand. Plus we like to have fun.

On the flip side, Nicole Young was one of two new cast members to join this season and when she asked if things were good between you two at Heather Rae El Moussa’s baby shower, you said, “What I observe, I don’t love.”

Exactly. I’m very real and I’m very genuine. Nicole had never really done anything specific to me, but I didn’t like the behavior that I saw when it came to her and Chrishell [Stause] and the things that I had heard. I’m a really good friend and loyal, but on top of that I think being real and being able to tell someone that even though they’re not doing anything to you, you don’t vibe with them or you don’t agree with their behavior is important. I think more people need to do that because it keeps people accountable.

Jason Oppenheim (the founder of The Oppenheim Group) claimed that he can’t go on vacation without everything going to hell at the agency. Is that true?

One hundred percent. Every time he leaves, shit hits the fan. Even when he’s there, half the time, shit hits the fan. It’s like that watering hole scene at the mall in Mean Girls when they start attacking each other. That’s literally the O-Group girls when Jason leaves.

AMANZA SMITH

Smith on the show in a rose-gold wig and dress by Afffair Sara mally

Your hair is like the ultimate accessory — particularly the rose-gold wig you recently paired with a mauve corset dress. How do you conceptualize your hairstyles?

I have had a bit of a love-hate relationship with my hair my whole life. It was never cool to have an Afro when I was a kid because I couldn’t just jump in the pool like my friends and it was hard to manage. But now, as an adult, I really embrace it and I love it because we can switch it up and do things that not everybody can do. An outfit can be kind of simple, but if you rock a super funky cornrow look with some accessories in your hair, then it jazzes it up.

How do you describe your style?

I like to have a lot of fun. I think it’s edgy and it’s usually a little bit outside the box. I like to dress pretty funky. I like to push my limits. Even in the office, I’ll wear a leather harness that looks a little S&M-ish over a business suit.

Smith wears Byredo's Mojave Ghost fragrance

What were you wearing when you found out Selling Sunset was nominated for an Emmy?

I was actually in the hospital for 31 days, and one day Chelsea came to the hospital to see me, and she brought me a Skims dress and the [Skims] onesie that’s shorts and a tank top. It was so comfortable that I sent, like, three people to Nordstrom after that to buy more because my hospital stay kept getting extended and I refused to wear the hospital gown. It’s so uncomfortable and cold and your butt’s out and it’s not a good look.

How are you now healthwise?

I went to the hospital because I was having severe lower back pain for almost a month. I thought I had a slipped disc or my back had gone out, and they did an MRI and a CAT scan because they thought that I had a tumor, but after admitting me and testing my blood, they found out that I had a bacterial infection called osteomyelitis, which attacks the bone. I was in the hospital on intravenous antibiotics for 31 days. I had a PICC line for three weeks after I got out of the hospital and I’m still on oral antibiotics. I had two spine surgeries, because from the time I was admitted until two weeks into my hospital stay, about three-quarters of one of my vertebrae had been completely deteriorated from the bacteria in my blood. So now a portion of my spine is titanium and I have rods and screws in there, but my blood is bacteria-free. I could have died. They literally told me if I had stayed home even one or two more days with how severe it was that I might not be here, so it’s been a crazy journey getting back on my feet.

You’ve shared a lot of your physical recovery on social media and you’ve opened up about your mental health journey, as well. Is that easier or harder to do with so much attention on you from the show?

I’ve always been a pretty open book, but now, with Selling Sunset, I have a platform and I feel like it’s my duty as somebody who’s in the spotlight to help bring awareness to mental health and make people understand that it’s OK to talk about it. I don’t want people to think just because we have these fancy clothes and cool hairdos and we’re walking around these beautiful, multimillion-dollar houses and driving nice cars that that’s all I am. The only difference between me and somebody else is an opportunity, and I think it’s really important that people see that you can be something bigger. I’ve been in the shoes of many people who have gone through depression or fell on hard times. When I started filming season two of Selling Sunset, I was sleeping on the couch of my two-bedroom apartment so my kids could have their own room, and I was on food stamps. I want people to not just look at me on TV and think I’ve got it all made. The only answer I know that works is to just keep going.

Fans were surprised to see that you’d blocked Chrishell on social media and assumed you two were feuding, but you said that was for your mental health as well. Can you share what happened?

Chrishell and I had a little bit of a beef, and I don’t need to get into why, but it sort of carried over into some business and I didn’t like the way things were handled and it caused a falling out. I blocked Chrishell at the time not to be petty but because I was so affected by what had happened with us because I love her dearly and I just didn’t like seeing her videos and things pop up. But when I was in the hospital Chris reached out to me and she started her message by saying, ‘I hope that I’m not upsetting you by texting you’ and she was checking up on me and when you’re told that you could’ve possibly died and you’re lying in the hospital everything just sort of falls into perspective. We can agree to disagree about our bullshit, but at the end of the day, she was a dear friend and I love her dearly and this health thing has made me not care about the stupid petty shit. It’s not important anymore. I wish her the best and I hope that she’s doing great.

From left: Lazkani (in Chet Lo), Hernan (in Mugler) and Smith (in RC Caylan, with Octave999 gloves) at The Oppenheim Group’s penthouse listing in Hollywood. Photographed by Joelle Grace Taylor

Interviews edited for length and clarity.

