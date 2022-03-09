Costume Designers Guild Honoree Sharen Davis Talks ‘Django Unchained,’ ‘Dreamgirls’ Challenges

After going virtual in 2021, the Costume Designers Guild Awards return in person March 9 at Santa Monica’s Broad Stage with a theater-style ceremony followed by a cocktail party (in lieu of the event’s traditional dinner).

Hosted by Andrew Rannells and Casey Wilson, the 24th annual event will bestow awards in eight competitive categories (including film, television, and honor Andrew Garfield with the Spotlight Award and producers Amy Pascal and Rachel O’Connor as distinguished collaborators. Presenters will include Judith Light, Laura Dern, Aunjanue Ellis, Glenn Close, Ariana DeBose, Alfred Molina and Mira Sorvino.

And set to receive the career achievement award on Wednesday night is Sharen Davis.

The twice-Oscar nominated costume designer (Ray, Dreamgirls) works frequently with Will Smith and Denzel Washington (including on their latest projects King Richard and Journal for Jordan, respectively), and won an Emmy in 2020 for Watchmen and a CDG Award in 2019 for Westworld.

“We’re not just celebrating a career. She inspires young costume designers every day. She just exemplifies what we hold as a high standard in the costume design field,” says guild president Salvador Perez (who has made pay equity for costume designers a signature cause during his tenure.)

Davis, who early on pursued singing and acting, tells THR that one of her biggest wardrobe challenges was nailing Jamie Foxx’s “hero costume” in Django Unchained.

“Quentin Tarantino wanted him to look like Little Joe from Bonanza,” says Davis, who figured out just the right fit for the character’s jacket a few days before filming started. “The puzzle of doing a film is so complex.”

Sharen Davis was the costume designer on 2012’s ‘Django Unchained’ starring Jamie Foxx. Andrew Cooper/Weinstein Company/Courtesy Everett Collection

She also pulled off the near-impossible feat of making the leads in Dreamgirls (Jennifer Hudson, Beyoncé and Anika Noni Rose) somehow appear around the same height. Rose wore 3- to 4-inch platform heels, while Hudson had an inch-and-a-half heel. Says Davis, “I had to make it appear that their shoes were matching.”

Ahead of the awards show, as she was working to prepare her speech, Davis spoke further about her career, including her first job (and how diverse the production was); why she doesn’t like designing contemporary movies; and what she thought about the gowns at the 2022 SAG Awards.

How did you get started in costume design?

I went to theater school and we had to learn every aspect of theater. I would say my weak point was costume design. I just was not interested. I did not like costumes. When I came to Los Angeles, I considered myself basically a Jack of all trades and a master of none. I basically was an actress when I came here.

Can you explain? You really didn’t like costume design?

I liked costumes because I like making my own clothes. So I’ve always had an interest in the construction of clothes.

So how did you then end up devoting your career to costume design?

I was a costume supervisor for many years before I started design. And this director named Alan Rudolph — it was so weird. I loved every one of his films. I was like one of his biggest fans. And all of a sudden I get a call from his producer saying, ‘Alan would like to interview you to design a film.’ I go, ‘well, I’ve never designed a film.’ They go, ‘Yeah, he knows that. He knows that you’re a supervisor, but he wants you to have the supervisor skillset also.’ That was 1991. I met him in a pub in Santa Monica and we sat down and I had the script all broken down. He goes, ‘You don’t need that. Let’s just talk.’ And we just had a chat and he said, ‘You’re hired.’ He just hires on the energy. It was an amazing experience, you know.

Sharen Davis was the costume designer of 2021’s ‘King Richard’ starring Will Smith. Courtesy of Chiabella James/Warner Bros.

You’re talking about 1992’s Equinox, starring Matthew Modine. What made it such a good experience for you?

I mean, I thought all films would be like that. It was, you know, an art house film. He had an incredibly diverse film group. The first AD was Black. The second AD, he was black, you know, we had a Hispanic mixer, a Japanese mixer, Hispanic boom, a woman [who was] the still photographer. He was so ahead of his time. This was happening way before people were complaining about it. Not long after, I worked on Younger and Younger for German director Percy Adlon and it was a completely diverse crew. These were like non-union art house films.

And you didn’t have that experience on later films you worked on that were bigger budget?

So, the higher the money got, the less diverse the film got.

You’ve talked about working with Taylor Hackford on Ray being a turning point for you, beyond garnering an Oscar nomination. What was it like working on the film?

Taylor, with all his knowledge and his love for film, he shared it all with me. It just really captured me. He would always make me look through the lens. He’d say, ‘What do you see? What do you see that you think you could have control of?’ That was really interesting. He just really was a great teacher.

Let’s loop back a touch here. Where did you grow up?

My father was in the Air Force so we moved a lot. So I lived in Tokyo, Japan, and I was in a band. I was a singer since I was like 14. And then we moved to California. My dad retired and then I didn’t know what to do, but I ended up going to this amazing school in Santa Maria, California, Pacific Conservatory Theatre. It was unbelievable. You had to audition to get in. So I got into that and I basically did music theater. I mean, I even, I met Denzel [Washington] even in this world of theater before we even started doing films together.

How did you meet him?

He was going to ACT, American Conservatory Theater, in San Francisco. So I was living there at the time and ACT had a Black actors program. So I joined that and I met him through that.

Where do you find the most satisfaction in your work?

I love the puzzle of it all. And I love when we’re not just making a film — we’re also learning about people’s personalities or we’re fighting for a cause or we’re representing somebody who is important that needs to be noticed. That is really most important to me.

Sharen Davis was the costume designer on 2006’s ‘Dreamgirls’, starring, from left, Beyonce Knowles, Jennifer Hudson, Anika Noni Rose and Eddie Murphy. DreamWorks/Courtesy Everett Collection

Do you have a favorite genre?

I don’t really. I do know what I don’t like. I don’t really like contemporary at all.

Why not?

It’s a struggle for me. I feel like everyone knows what it is, right? People know what’s in, they know the cut, they know the style. So it’s very hard to create a character and then, you know, people [say], ‘Well, he should be in Prada.’ It’s like you get stopped by labels as opposed to looking at a character. There are a handful of amazing costume designers who are so great at making contemporary, making it original.

Even when I do contemporary, if I have an actor with a vision, I’ll say, ‘Look, you know what, let me design you a few suits.’ Then we won’t be beholden if this movie doesn’t come out in two years, then we won’t be behind the times. I really try to make this point, when you’re buying, it looks great now in 2022, but if the film holds until 2025, then all of a sudden your clothes are dated. So I really like to add a timeless element to that — so it has no bearing to the fashion of 2022.

The SAG Awards just took place. I’m wondering what you thought of the night’s fashions?

There were some great, sexy gowns and some women in suits. I was very impressed. I really enjoyed it. [Red carpet gowns] usually look like drapery to me.