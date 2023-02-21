Shonda Rhimes Teams Up With St. John Knits for First Fashion Campaign

St. John, the luxury American fashion brand known for specializing in women’s knitwear, has tapped award-winning TV creator, showrunner, writer and producer Shonda Rhimes to be the face of their upcoming #OwnYourPower campaign for the spring-summer 2023 collection.

In her first venture into the fashion space, Rhimes will be featured as a brand ambassador surrounding the campaign, which celebrates extraordinary women; previous faces of the St. John brand include Kelly Gray (daughter of the founders), Gisele Bündchen, Angelina Jolie, Karen Elson and Kate Winslet.

courtesy of St. John #OwnYourPower campaign

“St. John is a brand that I have worn and loved for years. It’s rare to find clothes that are this comfortable and well made. I can look professional while feeling relaxed enough to be creative,” Rhimes, who wore a St. John sweater on a January 2022 cover of Time magazine, said in a statement. “Discovering the motivation behind the collection and its connection to supporting women’s empowerment was exciting and made the choice to align with St. John a simple one for me.”

According to global CEO Andy Lew, Rhimes’ allegiance to the brand as a customer makes her “a natural brand ambassador,” particularly for a campaign focused on female empowerment. “Through her career she perfectly represents what all our clients do — this is more than a brand, we are building a network of incredible woman doing extraordinary things. Our clothes empower global audiences, and Shonda does the same,” he said.

courtesy of St. John #OwnYourPower campaign

The campaign officially launches Feb. 28 when the Spring 2023 collection will be in St. John stores.