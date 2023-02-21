×
Shonda Rhimes Teams Up With St. John Knits for First Fashion Campaign

The award-winning TV writer, producer and author is partnering with the fashion line for the spring-summer collection.

Shonda Rhimes St. John's
courtesy of St. John #OwnYourPower campaign

St. John, the luxury American fashion brand known for specializing in women’s knitwear, has tapped award-winning TV creator, showrunner, writer and producer Shonda Rhimes to be the face of their upcoming #OwnYourPower campaign for the spring-summer 2023 collection.

In her first venture into the fashion space, Rhimes will be featured as a brand ambassador surrounding the campaign, which celebrates extraordinary women; previous faces of the St. John brand include Kelly Gray (daughter of the founders), Gisele Bündchen, Angelina Jolie, Karen Elson and Kate Winslet.

Shonda Rhimes St. John's
courtesy of St. John #OwnYourPower campaign

“St. John is a brand that I have worn and loved for years. It’s rare to find clothes that are this comfortable and well made. I can look professional while feeling relaxed enough to be creative,” Rhimes, who wore a St. John sweater on a January 2022 cover of Time magazine, said in a statement. “Discovering the motivation behind the collection and its connection to supporting women’s empowerment was exciting and made the choice to align with St. John a simple one for me.”

According to global CEO Andy Lew, Rhimes’ allegiance to the brand as a customer makes her “a natural brand ambassador,” particularly for a campaign focused on female empowerment. “Through her career she perfectly represents what all our clients do — this is more than a brand, we are building a network of incredible woman doing extraordinary things. Our clothes empower global audiences, and Shonda does the same,” he said.

Shonda Rhimes St. John's
courtesy of St. John #OwnYourPower campaign

The campaign officially launches Feb. 28 when the Spring 2023 collection will be in St. John stores.

