Logo Mania: The Hottest New Resort and Spring Accessories for Women

Chanel

Vanity case in beechwood, calfskin and gold-toned metal, from the Cruise 2022 collection; price upon request, at Chanel, Beverly Hills

Valentino Garavani

Stud sign handbag in purple nappa leather and suede; $2,850, at Valentino, Beverly Hills

Salvatore Ferragamo

Gancini Galore reversible poncho in wool and cashmere; $1,150, at Salvatore Ferragamo, Beverly Center, Los Angeles

Fendi

From the Fendi First collection by Kim Jones, this velvet boot features an F-shaped sculpted heel; $1,950, at Fendi, South Coast Plaza

Dior

DiorClub M2U blue shades with Dior Oblique motif from the Cruise 2022 collection; $610, at Dior, Beverly Hills

Saint Laurent

Opyum YSL Heart Earrings in metal fully embellished with crystals; $850, at Saint Laurent, Beverly Hills

Dolce & Gabbana

From the new Logo collection, yellow and white gold DG pendant necklace with clear sapphires; $24,000, at Dolce & Gabbana, Beverly Hills

Prada

Sequined bucket hat featuring oversized embroidered Prada logo; $1,270, at Prada, Beverly Hills

Louis Vuitton

The OnTheGo GM tote with an oversized embroidered monogram pattern is crafted of Econyl, a regenerated, recyclable vinyl; $3,250, at Louis Vuitton, Beverly Hills

Gucci

The GG Marmont wide belt shows off a new jumbo-sized GG print; $450, at Gucci, Beverly Hills

