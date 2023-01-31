Gap Honors Stephen “tWitch” Boss With New Campaign

A new campaign for a limited-edition capsule collection from Gap and Haitian-owned menswear brand The Brooklyn Circus pays tribute to the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss who died in December 2022 at age 40.

Before his death, Boss — who was known for his role as a DJ and dancer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and was seen on So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing With The Stars — modeled for the collaborative collection, which releases Jan. 31, and features hoodies, varsity jackets, basketball shorts, sweatpants, chinos, hats, tote bags, socks and more, for children and adults.

Courtesy of Gap

“The Brooklyn Circus and Gap share in the heartbreaking loss of beloved icon Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who was a longtime supporter of the [Brooklyn Circus] community, [founder and creative director] Ouigi [Theodore’s] work and a core part of this campaign thanks to his personal friendship with Ouigi Theodore,” a press release for the campaign reads.

Gap has also announced that it will support the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline and donate to Vibrant Emotional Health, an organization that provides free and confidential counseling to those in need 24/7, in Boss’ honor.

Allison Holker, Boss’ wife, also shared a statement surrounding the release of official campaign images: “When Stephen and I first saw his images from the campaign, it brought tears to our eyes. He was so moved by how they captured his true essence, and he was excited for the world to see them.”

Pose actor Indya Moore, Euphoria star Javon Walton and model, agency founder and activist Bethann Hardison are also featured in the campaign.

The collaboration, timed for Black History Month, “explores the concepts of individuality, movement and modern prep — blending academia, music and Black culture and street style from the 1960s through today,” the press release reads. It will be available via both brands’ online stores on Jan. 31 and in-store at select Gap retail locations and The Brooklyn Circus’ Boreum Hill flagship.