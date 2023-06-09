Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Kids Are Already Mapping Out Their Looks With Their Stylist

With the children of famous parents increasingly in the red carpet glare — like North West, who wore Messika jewelry while escorting mom Kim Kardashian to the 2023 Met Gala — some kids have their own style pros at the ready.

Stylist Alana Van Deraa (who started as an assistant to Chrissy Teigen’s stylist, Monica Rose) tends to the fashion looks of John Legend and Teigen’s kids — Luna, 7, Miles, 5, and Esti Maxine Stephens (born in January) — for public appearances, photo shoots and social media moments.

“In the beginning, Chrissy was just buying all these girly, pretty dresses for Luna by Chloé and Zimmermann,” says Van Deraa, who has worked with the family for over six years. “A few years ago, we put together a lookbook of [hundreds of] outfits that the kids could pick from each morning, because Luna wants to have a say in what she’s wearing. She’s very independent. We bicker a lot. When she was 3, we got in a fight over [a pair of] One Teaspoon jean shorts. I said, ‘She’s not my kid, so I don’t have to tell her to eat her veggies, but I will tell her she has to wear these shorts.’ She just was not into them, but she eventually wore them, because I told her that you couldn’t get into the park unless you wore jean shorts!”

In May, for the opening of the Cravings bakery pop-up in L.A., Luna refused to wear a dress that coordinated with the rest of the family’s outfits, announcing, “I don’t think it’s right for this event.” The compromise was allowing her to change into her dress of choice after a few photos, shares Van Deraa, adding that, given Luna’s love of cartwheels, shorts are required under dresses. Her style vibe is “full girly,” reflected in a closet packed with ruffle- and bow-bedecked pieces and floral frocks, jewelry and boots.

Miles is likewise into fashion and is “obsessed with Gucci, it’s hilarious,” says Van Deraa, who mixes in pieces from Gap, Janie and Jack, and Target (the source for his longtime favorite shirt). “He’s into a jacket on top of a shirt, loves the three-piece.” In a quibble with Van Deraa over some shoes, Miles successfully argued that the pair he wanted to wear had yellow stitching that matched a tiny yellow leaf on the jacket.

For baby Esti, “I make sure all her little bibs match her onesies,” says Van Deraa, who shops for “super soft and cozy” pajamas by Kyte Baby, Saint Haven and Bums & Roses.

“I want them to like what they’re wearing and be comfortable,” says Van Deraa. “With kids, clothes are one of the only things they can have a say in that expresses themselves. Luna was about 5 when she figured out what my job actually was. She’ll always come in and ask if I need an assistant and help pick shoes. She’ll say, ‘Are you going to give me a few options?’ Because I won’t let her go in her closet and pick herself. But when her nannies get her dressed, she wears what she wants.”

As children of stars, these kids have the unique issue in that “people try to throw them in [their parents’] shoots all the time,” says Van Deraa, referring to creative teams doing shoots at the house. She says Teigen gets “backlash on social media” if Luna’s hair is unkempt. “But [creative directors] say, ‘No, it’s fine. They look like kids.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, but these kids are in the spotlight!’ ” — I.S.

