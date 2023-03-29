The Stylist Who Helps Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Go Viral

How is styling for Instagram different from styling for the red carpet?

The biggest difference is how they are prepped. Red carpet styling is mostly done as a holistic thought: We are calling in full looks from designers and then accessorizing and tailoring it to make it our own. Street style, or “real life” styling, is a collection of different designers head-to-toe intertwined together to tell a story.

We make spreadsheets while prepping for street style fittings, where we sometimes track up to 60 different designers that we are communicating with from all around the world, from small brands with under 1K followers, to vintage dealers with one-of-a-kind pieces, to stores and showrooms from Paris, London, New York, and L.A. We then receive it all in my showroom and piece it together to create a lifestyle for the client. It is an incredible amount of research, correspondence, organization, and tracking, but I really love being able to piece everything all together and tell the story with my clients.

What was your most-liked post this past year?

Hailey in New York City wearing a pleated MISBHV skirt, a Saint Laurent coat and polo sweater. We completed the look with Proenza Schouler loafers, a Bottega Veneta purse, stockings with socks, and a great pair of sunglasses. It was an effortless moment that we never knew would hit as hard as it did, but it was an embodiment of a few working trends, combined with her brand-new chopped hair seen out and about for the first time.

Kendall Jenner (left) is a client of stylist Dani Michelle. Hailey Bieber ’s look embodied a “few working trends” and garnered 75.5K likes on Instagram. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images;Gotham/GC Images

How did you get into styling?

I worked in the accessories department at a fashion magazine in New York. Styling wasn’t something people advertised. Once I understood that this creative position was a job, it’s all I wanted to do. I moved to L.A. and found myself in Barney’s assisting a stylist just five days later.

How’d you start working with Kendall Jenner?

Through the years, I have had the privilege of creating and working with many of the [Kardashian] sisters. Kendall and I met on-set, actually a few different sets, and every time we were together, we would have these little creative moments that felt synergetic and collaborative. Timing in life is everything, and while we met in 2018, we didn’t officially start working together until 2020.

What was your favorite look for Jenner this past year?

Kendall wore a navy Bottega Veneta sweater with stockings as pants out in Los Angeles. I first saw this look on the runway, and immediately saved it for her on my mood boards. However, it requires a lot of alignment from inspiration to actuality. I have watched that one image inspire future runways, street style and editorial styling to this day.

What are trends that you (and your clients) have helped drive?

I’ve heard from designers that their websites have crashed after a client wore their jacket, or from luxury labels that sold out worldwide after an earring was worn. I’ve seen tops they’ve worn from small brands get mass-produced. I’ve seen runways styled in ways that reflect the way we styled it.

What are a few of the trends that you love right now?

I’m really loving incorporating menswear into womenswear. I’ve always leaned into androgynous dressing — loving loafers, blazers and dress shirts. To me, a woman doesn’t need to bare all to be sexy. Sometimes it’s the mystery of what’s inside the package that is more lustful.

Who are a few of the people that you enjoy following on Instagram and/or TikTok?

Endlesslyloveclub is one of my favorite accounts to follow because she has the perfect balance of style, mystery, sex and ease. The tones of her page are calming, and her vibe is effortless. Other accounts I love are Eyeswoon, Modedamour, Pepamack and 90sanxiety.

A version of this story first appeared in the March 29 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.