How A-List Stylist Micaela Erlanger Styled Her Own Ultra-Chic Wedding

From left: Erlanger during her wedding weekend in Miami in a vintage Versace gown originally worn by Kate Moss in the house’s Fall 1995 runway show and shoes by Aquazurra; During her wedding weekend in Miami, Erlanger donned a vintage “J.Lo print” Versace wrap dress that model Amber Valletta wore to open the Italian house’s Spring 2000 runway presentation; Erlanger in a crochet dress by Alemais during her bachelorette weekend in Hawaii.

“The closest thing to walking down the aisle is walking on the red carpet,” says stylist Micaela Erlanger, the fashion and image maestro behind Hollywood A-listers including longtime clients Lupita Nyong’o, Meryl Streep, Julianna Margulies, Diane Kruger, Constance Wu and John Boyega.

The THR Power Stylist veteran expanded her scope into the weddings space in 2019, kicking off with consulting on Amanda Hearst’s picturesque nuptials to director ­Joachim Rønning (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) at Hearst Castle. “I saw that there was an opportunity in the market to provide styling services to sophisticated clients — with a focus on luxury and access to rare, fine things — in the world of weddings. Much like what I do in Hollywood,” explains Erlanger, whose bespoke service fees are upon request. (According to Nayri, wedding fashion expert of Lovella Bridal and educator for The Knot and WeddingWire, average fees for a wedding stylist can range from retainer rates of $500 to $1,000 an hour, to $4,000 to $15,000 for day-of services.)

Nyong’o (left, with Erlanger) in Suno at the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards. Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Most recently, Erlanger focused her expertise on the ultimate discerning client: herself. During the pandemic, she rescheduled her own wedding numerous times and last summer eloped to St. Barts with her fiance, restaurateur Mac Osborne (Brooklyn’s Colonia Verde and Disco Tacos).

The stylist accessorized the look with playfully beaded necklaces by Dannijo and eliou. Courtesy of VALORIE DARLING PHOTOGRAPHY

Erlanger’s dream wedding, on April 3 in Miami, where she and Osborne live, ultimately outdid her original vision, first and foremost when it came to the fashions. Erlanger’s wedding is just one of what are expected to be 2.5 million U.S ceremonies in 2022 (sparked by pandemic rescheduling), a number not seen since 1984, according to market research firm The Wedding Report. Erlanger shares the style details about her celebrations:

BACHELORETTE WEEKEND Erlanger conceptualized her February getaway on the Big Island of Hawaii as a lush, highly curated fashion editorial. “I created mood boards for each event,” explains Erlanger, who then shared the themes with her bridesmaids. “It served as a packing guide.”

For a “pastel and floral” sunset picnic on the beach, Erlanger wore a floaty pink vintage Oscar de la Renta dress, flanked by bridesmaids in elegant nature prints. “Bold and bright” guided a festive lei-making activity, for which Erlanger wore a colorful crochet maxi-dress by Australian label Alémais.

In addition to reaching out to established fashion contacts, Erlanger applied her razor-sharp research skills in discovering new designers. “I’m always taking notes and bookmarking things in the back of my brain,” she says. At a Miami pop-up, Erlanger discovered one-of-a-kind, repurposed terry cloth designs by Erin Silvers, owner of Zingara Vintage in the Far Rockaway neighborhood of Queens, New York. “I am a vintage-aholic, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” notes Erlanger. She tracked down Silvers via Instagram and commissioned custom sets in six colorways for her bridesmaids — and the line’s first-ever bikini for herself.

Stylist Micaela Erlanger (second from right) with bridesmaids during her bachelorette weekend on Hawaii’s Big Island in February. The party all wore custom beach sets made of repurposed terry cloth and designed by Erin Silvers of New York’s Zingara Vintage. Courtesy of VALORIE DARLING PHOTOGRAPHY

THE WEDDING WEEKEND With extra time to plan thanks to delays, Erlanger amassed a collector’s fantasy capsule of looks to be worn throughout the festivities. She found them through her insider network of high-end vendors and by “painstakingly sourcing” retailers New York Vintage and 1stDibs and luxury vintage bridal salon Happy Isles.

“These are like pieces of history,” says Erlanger, highlighting a ’50s Dior haute couture cape and a paillette-embellished periwinkle gown, worn by Kate Moss to close the Versace Fall 1995 show. “These are not things that anyone could just go to the store and buy.”

Erlanger also tapped her close relationships with design houses for custom pieces, including Dolce & Gabbana for the rehearsal dinner and Christian Siriano for separates.

On the big day, the bridesmaids, including client Lupita Nyong’o (far right), wore gowns custom-made by Markarian’s Alexandra O’Neill (who dressed Jill Biden at the 2020 inauguration). The looks were accented with headbands and custom bows by Jennifer Behr and custom shoes by Margaux. Erlanger says she wanted the varying shades of pale blue and green to “feel like a watercolor painting. Really just pretty.” Courtesy of CHRISTIAN OTH STUDIO

For the pinnacle celebration, held at Miami’s majestic Vizcaya Gardens, Erlanger headed straight to Prada, which also designed Nyong’o’s gold paillette-fringed 2022 Academy Awards gown and the actress’ powder blue confection when she won her Oscar in 2014.

“I sent them a mood board, and they interpreted it, just as they would for a red carpet client, and sent me some sketches,” says Erlanger, who shared her green-and-white wedding color palette as inspiration. “We had some small revisions, and here we are.”

The nuptials featured the groom in a bespoke tuxedo by the Italian house and a trifecta of custom Prada looks for Erlanger: a reception dress, a “late night dancing” mini, and the ivory silk georgette ceremony stunner, with handmade drapery and intricate floral embroidery, sparkling with crystals, jet and beads. “The icing on the cake and the grand finale,” says Erlanger. “They’re exquisite.”

The bride, in a custom ivory silk georgette Prada gown with a lily of the valley bouquet, and her new husband, restaurateur Mac Osborne, on their wedding day in Miami on April 3. Courtesy of CHRISTIAN OTH STUDIO

