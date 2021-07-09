Sunglasses, Skates and a Surfboard Shower: 11 Summer Must-Haves for Heading to the Beach

Dive into July with these fresh new takes on stylish items that make the most of summer before returning to the office

1. Hermès

Jaguar Quetzal terry cloth beach towel; $580, 800-441-4488

2. Lacoste

Seaside-print trunks; $95, lacoste.com

3. Oscar de la Renta

Floral-print striped silk blouse; $1,790, at Oscar de la Renta boutiques and oscardelarenta.com

4. Louis Vuitton

Closed-frame bicycle in lime; $28,900, made to order, 866-VUITTON and louisvuitton.com

5. Melissa Kaye

18-karat gold, enamel and diamond Lola triple ring; $8,350, at Elyse Walker, Calabasas and melissakayejewelry.com

6. Fendi

FF Vertigo vintage Polaroid camera; $980, fendi.com

7. Strand Boards

La Jolla surfboard shower; $3,099, made to order, strandboards.com

8. Bottega Veneta

Leather roller skates; $2,100, bottegaveneta.com

9. Jacques Marie Mage

Limited-edition Duke Altan titanium aviator sunglasses inspired by Hunter S. Thompson; $850, jacquesmariemage.com

10. Dior

Dior Maison Dioriviera parasol; $3,600, at select Dior boutiques

11. Cynthia Rowley

Sea Ombre neoprene SPF 50 wetsuit; $345, cynthiarowley.com

