Sunglasses, Skates and a Surfboard Shower: 11 Summer Must-Haves for Heading to the Beach

These fresh new takes on stylish items will help make the most of the hot-weather months.

Summer style items
Dive into July with these fresh new takes on stylish items that make the most of summer before returning to the office Courtesy of Brand (11)

1. Hermès

Jaguar Quetzal terry cloth beach towel; $580, 800-441-4488

Hermès Jaguar Quetzal terry cloth beach towel; $580, 800-441-4488 Courtesy of Hermès

2. Lacoste

Seaside-print trunks; $95, lacoste.com

Lacoste Seaside-print trunks; $95, lacoste.com Courtesy of Lacoste
Lacoste Seaside-Print Trunks $95
3. Oscar de la Renta

Floral-print striped silk blouse; $1,790, at Oscar de la Renta boutiques and oscardelarenta.com

Oscar de la Renta Floral-print striped silk blouse; $1,790, at Oscar de la Renta boutiques Courtesy of Oscar de la Renta
Oscar de la Renta Floral-Print Silk Blouse $1,790
4. Louis Vuitton

Closed-frame bicycle in lime; $28,900, made to order, 866-VUITTON and louisvuitton.com

Louis Vuitton Closed-frame bicycle in lime; $28,900, made to order, 866-VUITTON Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton Closed-Frame Bicycle $28,900
5. Melissa Kaye

18-karat gold, enamel and diamond Lola triple ring; $8,350, at Elyse Walker, Calabasas and melissakayejewelry.com

Melissa Kaye 18-karat gold, enamel and diamond Lola triple ring; $8,350, at Elyse Walker, Calabasas Courtesy of Melissa Kaye
Melissa Kaye Lola Triple Ring $8,350
6. Fendi

FF Vertigo vintage Polaroid camera; $980, fendi.com

Fendi FF Vertigo vintage Polaroid camera; $980, fendi.com Courtesy of Fendi
Fendi FF Vertigo Vintage Polaroid Camera $980
7. Strand Boards

La Jolla surfboard shower; $3,099, made to order, strandboards.com

Strand Boards La Jolla surfboard shower; $3,099, made to order, strandboards.com Courtesy of Strand Boards
Strand Boards La Jolla Surfboard Shower $3,099
8. Bottega Veneta

Leather roller skates; $2,100, bottegaveneta.com

Bottega Veneta Leather roller skates; $2,100, bottegaveneta.com Courtesy of Bottega Veneta
Bottega Veneta Leather Roller Skates $2,100
9. Jacques Marie Mage

Limited-edition Duke Altan titanium aviator sunglasses inspired by Hunter S. Thompson; $850, jacquesmariemage.com

Jacques Marie Limited-edition Duke Altan titanium aviator sunglasses inspired by Hunter S. Thompson; $850, jacquesmariemage.com Courtesy of Jacques Marie Mage
Jacques Marie Duke Altan Aviator Glasses $850
10. Dior

Dior Maison Dioriviera parasol; $3,600, at select Dior boutiques

Dior Maison Dioriviera parasol; $3,600, at select Dior boutiques Courtesy of Dior

11. Cynthia Rowley

Sea Ombre neoprene SPF 50 wetsuit; $345, cynthiarowley.com

Cynthia Rowley Sea Ombre neoprene SPF 50 wetsuit; $345, cynthiarowley.com Courtesy of Cynthia Rowley
Cynthia Rowley Sea Ombre Wetsuit $345
This story first appeared in the June 30 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

