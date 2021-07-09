Sunglasses, Skates and a Surfboard Shower: 11 Summer Must-Haves for Heading to the Beach

- Share this article on Facebook
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
1. Hermès
Jaguar Quetzal terry cloth beach towel; $580, 800-441-4488
2. Lacoste
Seaside-print trunks; $95, lacoste.com
3. Oscar de la Renta
Floral-print striped silk blouse; $1,790, at Oscar de la Renta boutiques and oscardelarenta.com
4. Louis Vuitton
Closed-frame bicycle in lime; $28,900, made to order, 866-VUITTON and louisvuitton.com
5. Melissa Kaye
18-karat gold, enamel and diamond Lola triple ring; $8,350, at Elyse Walker, Calabasas and melissakayejewelry.com
6. Fendi
FF Vertigo vintage Polaroid camera; $980, fendi.com
7. Strand Boards
La Jolla surfboard shower; $3,099, made to order, strandboards.com
8. Bottega Veneta
Leather roller skates; $2,100, bottegaveneta.com
9. Jacques Marie Mage
Limited-edition Duke Altan titanium aviator sunglasses inspired by Hunter S. Thompson; $850, jacquesmariemage.com
10. Dior
Dior Maison Dioriviera parasol; $3,600, at select Dior boutiques
11. Cynthia Rowley
Sea Ombre neoprene SPF 50 wetsuit; $345, cynthiarowley.com
This story first appeared in the June 30 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
