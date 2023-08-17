‘Swarm’ Costume Designer Details Vision Behind Beyoncé-Inspired Character’s Look: “The More Surreal, the Better”

During production, Swarm costume designer Dominique Dawson thought about how society so often ignores Black women and makes them feel unseen, and so she strived “to showcase a wide range of different Black female identities” in designing the looks for this Prime Video show. She notes that the three nominations for Swarm this year are all for Black women: Dawson, writer Janine Nabers and star Dominique Fishback. She breaks down the grand finale look for pop star Ni’Jah (played by Nirine S. Brown), the subject of a violent fixation on the part of Dre (Fishback).

Costume Sketch Courtesy of Prime Video

1.”I think the reason that they’re called bikini is because they’re so severely sharp and the front kind of mimics that ‘V’ cut. Or maybe they’re just supposed to be worn with a bikini,” says Dominique Dawson of the outfit’s boots.

“This is the culminating moment, where [Dre] finally gets to see [Ni’Jah],” says Dawson. “I was really trying to conjure a sexy Queen Bee, and so I figured, why not go with gold and black?” Ni’Jah had appeared previously in the season in photo shoots and music videos, but Dawson saved “the bee look for that final thing — I felt like she was among her hive.”

2. Show creator Donald Glover “really wanted me to develop a signature style that was unique, that still paid homage to people like Rihanna and Beyoncé and was on that caliber of high fashion,” says Dawson, noting that beyond that, she was completely free to imagine Ni’Jah’s look — the scripts noted only that she was in a “heightened, jaw-dropping performance” look.

3. Dawson originally considered feathers along Ni’Jah’s arms and waist, ultimately scrapping the latter to accentuate her hourglass figure. “I used a lot of ostrich feathers to simulate the hairs on bees,” she explains. “With every little movement, you could really see their undulating bodies.”

4. The Yves Saint Laurent boots were a rare internet find. “Typically, YSL makes them in patent leather, but I’m a super internet hacker,” says Dawson. Scouring eBay and other bidding sites, she found a pricey pair and ordered them. When they arrived, “we opened the box and there was only one in there. By the grace of God, I was able to find another pair, and so we just had this lone boot for a while. It was our inspiration.”

Swarm Still Chris Reel/Prime Video

5. The beret came from wanting to toe the line between this “militant, powerful aggression that was almost rebellious and this sexy vixen, almost tantalizing,” says Dawson. “A lot of times people think women are one or the other, but they can really be both.” The hat is also a nod to the influence of the “Black Panther militant vibe.” It was constructed from the same black and gold fabric used in several elements of Ni’Jah’s outfit — the corset, bodysuit and gloves.

6. Sourcing the fabric to get the black-and-gold print just right proved difficult. “I wasn’t able to find a truly unique golden-black striped fabric,” says Dawson. “It was either the standard straight lines or those sequins that change as you move them.” Instead, she abstracted the bee print herself, applying gold sequins atop the black fabric “to make it unique and not perfect. The more trippy, the more surreal, the better. I didn’t want anything to be uniform.”

7. For the dancers, Dawson wanted to highlight the presence of a bloody element in the scene. “We were able to find these great burgundy berets that were patent leather,” she says. “We found boots that matched perfectly.” To keep in sync with the bee theme, “we also included a giant gold metal bee on the dancers’ berets. I really wanted the dancers to feel more like her soldiers.”

