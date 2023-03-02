Taylor Swift’s Incredible Earrings From Grammy Night Are Heading to Auction

The statement earrings that capped Taylor Swift’s midnight-blue two-piece Roberto Cavalli ensemble at the 2023 Grammy Awards are soon going to be available to one lucky, deep-pocketed buyer.

Created by jeweler-to-the-stars Lorraine Schwartz, the pair of kite-shaped baubles worn by Swift on Grammy Night are to be included in an upcoming auction from Joopiter, the digital-first auction house founded last year by Pharrell Williams.

The girandole-style, four-panel earrings are crafted of more than 136 carats of natural purple sapphires, paraiba tourmalines and diamonds, set in 18-karat white gold and were said to be valued at close to $3 million.

They are part of Joopiter’s first auction dedicated to high jewelry. Titled A Journey Through Gems with Schwartz, the sale will open for bidding worldwide March 17 at joopiter.com. It will feature “a selection of the world’s rarest stones and iconic, one-of-a-kind creations commissioned throughout Schwartz’s legendary career,” according to a statement from the auction house.

Other pieces in the upcoming sale include a 50-carat D Flawless, Type IIa heart-shaped loose diamond and an 18-karat white gold diamond and Colombian emerald bib necklace with matching earrings.

The latter two pieces are likely to draw major attention for their celebrity connection; they appear to be the same diamond-and-emerald necklace and earrings that Beyoncé wore in a series of photos that the entertainer posted to Instagram in October of 2021. Other celebrities who have worn stunning designs by Schwartz over the years are Jennifer Lopez, Adele, Angelina Jolie, Kim Kardashian and Blake Lively.

Lorraine Schwartz’s 18-karat white gold diamond and Colombian emerald bib necklace will be included in an upcoming sale by Joopiter auction house. Joopiter

In a statement, Schwartz, who is also a third-generation diamond dealer, says, “I was lucky enough to meet Pharrell over 20 years ago, and we’ve built an incredible friendship through a mutual appreciation for the most exquisite and unique gems in the world. To me, A Journey Through Gems is not only a curation of the finest bespoke high jewelry available now, but also the story of our journey and relationship as told through gems. I am excited to partner with Joopiter for this once-in-a-lifetime sale, bringing access to these gems and their provenance to a global audience.”

Included in the sale will be some jewelry pieces that Schwartz has co-designed over the years with Williams, such as a 26-carat Asscher-cut canary yellow diamond ring.

While the auction house is not yet releasing detailed information on all of the lots in the sale, it does plan to show the collection in a private showcase during Art Basel Hong Kong at the end of March.

A 50-carat D Flawless, Type IIa heart-shaped loose diamond that will be included in the Joopiter auction A Journey Through Gems with Lorraine Schwartz. Joopiter

A Journey Through Gems with Schwartz is Joopiter’s second auction. Joopiter’s first auction, which was titled Son of a Pharaoh and included pieces drawn from Williams’ personal collection of jewelry and apparel, netted $5.25 million in sales, blowing past the high estimate of $3.2 million. A portion of proceeds from Son of a Pharaoh benefited Williams’ Black Ambition initiative, which supports Black and brown entrepreneurs.

In addition to overseeing the Joopiter auction, Williams is currently preparing his first collection for Louis Vuitton, where he was recently named creative director for menswear, replacing the late Virgil Abloh.

Williams also signed on in 2021 as an honorary adviser to an initiative created by Schwartz in tandem with the Natural Diamond Council to support emerging BIPOC jewelry designers.