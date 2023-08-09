Script to Scene: ‘The Great’ Costume Designer Breaks Down an Emmy-Nominated Look

For Emmy nominee Sharon Long, each costume is approached like it’s going to be photographed for a poster. “You have to put in as much effort as if it’s going to be seen 12 times,” says Long. In the case of this dress designed for Elizabeth (Belinda Bromilow), the aunt of Nicholas Hoult’s Peter III, she wanted to display the character’s worldliness and the era’s East Asia-inspired design. “There was always a hope that Aunt Elizabeth would wear it again, but there was never actually an opportunity. It was too much of a statement to work in any other place.”

Courtesy of Hulu

1. Long likes to sit with her textiles before sketching. “I drape them, I look at them, I think about them, and then I do the drawings,” she muses. It was while studying the material used for the jacket that she discovered “gold pagodas and little red flecks” in the fabric. “We already know that her character is fanciful but well read. In my mind, she was the perfect person to embrace the 18th century love of Orientalism. She’d look exotic and still be herself.”

2. Long referenced 18th century caraco jackets and the big, open sleeves of kimonos in her design: “I wanted them to be a lot of fabric, so I [imagined that we’d] have to tie them back. In the end, we managed pleats inside the elbow that held everything back, so that you can see the blooming [on the sleeves].”

3. “The skirt was red because in the jacket there’s all these little accents of red, and I didn’t want her to be completely in black,” explains Long. “I didn’t want it to be a funereal costume. I wanted it to be quite punchy.”

Courtesy of Hulu

4. Long felt Elizabeth’s high-collar, ruffled neckline was a natural fit for the character. “If you were a woman who didn’t want to show your throat at that time, it was quite a sensible thing to do,” she says. “We’ve always established [that] Elizabeth has been more covered than the other women.” Long found this specific Victorian black ruffle on eBay. “When it arrived, I couldn’t believe it,” she says. “We couldn’t have made it. It’s completely pleated. It hadn’t rotted, there was no damage on it whatsoever.”

5. “I’d gone on a journey with my buyer to some silk mills in Sudbury, in England,” explains Long of how she sourced material. “I’d come across this piece of fabric that makes this jacket, the chinoiserie. The silk mill told me it had been made for the Russian market. It’s probably curtaining, rather than dress fabric, because the woven print is so big.”

Courtesy of Hulu

6. Long had to envision how all the costumes in this scene would relate visually to one another. “I wanted to contrast between Catherine and the rest of the table of women,” she says. “I wanted those women to reflect Peter’s court, so they were more decadent and darker. All eyes are naturally on Elle Fanning’s Catherine, but Elizabeth still draws attention. “She’s not a shrinking violet,” says Long. “She wasn’t just going to disappear into the background.”

7. For the custom metal hairpieces Elizabeth wears in this scene, Long employed “a jeweler that I know, [who] made insects with a feeling of antique Chinese pronged headdresses.”

