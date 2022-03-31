The Incredible Watches Seen on DJ Khaled and Kodi Smit-McPhee at the 2022 Oscars

For those who are wondering, Will Smith was wearing a Cartier Drive watch at the Oscars on his wrist when he slapped Chris Rock (though not on that wrist).

As the repercussions of the incident continue to play out, THR takes a look at the host of other watches seen on stars on Oscar night, from the $3 million blinged-out piece worn by DJ Khaled and the diamond-encrusted timepiece chosen by Kodi Smit-McPhee to the just-released Cartier Tank Chinoise debuted by Jake Gyllenhaal on Hollywood’s biggest night of the year.

Kodi Smit-McPhee in Cartier

Timepieces can veer from functional tool watches to rare objects. The latter is what The Power of the Dog best supporting actor nominee Kodi Smit-McPhee chose to wear on the Oscars red carpet, paired with a powder-blue Bottega Veneta suit and a Cartier high-jewelry diamond necklace.

Cartier’s Révélation d’Une Panthère. Cartier

The magical Cartier Révélation d’Une Panthère seen on the emerging style star’s wrist functions almost like an hourglass. Tilt it, and 650 petite diamonds cascade up and down through a patented liquid (held between the sapphire crystal and the lacquer dial), and at one point travel through invisible channels to form the head of a panther. The hand-wound 37mm white-gold watch sparkles even more with a full diamond bracelet plus additional diamonds on the bezel and crown. The final diamond count is 1,289 gems, totaling around 19.39 carats. A version of the watch that was released in 2019 was priced at $249,000 and was limited to just 40 pieces.

Smit-McPhee’s stylist, Jared Eng, tells THR that the watch was chosen because, “Kodi’s Bottega Veneta suit was all monochromatic light blue and didn’t have many textures at all, so we really went for the most unique and stunning watch as possible. The timepiece matched his suit with a blue face and had over 1,200 diamonds around the band and inside the face. Incredibly enough, the liquid face also rained diamonds’ in slow motion to form the face silhouette of the Cartier panther.”

DJ Khaled in Jacob & Co

For sheer jaw-dropping bling, no wrist could compete with what DJ Khaled sported at the Academy Awards. The DJ and music producer wore his own Jacob & Co Billionaire III watch which he reportedly purchased earlier this year for $3 million. “It’s a new year! It’s a new watch! I call her Gorgeous,” he posted on Instagram in January regarding the timepiece, a pièce unique. A fully skeletonized watch in white gold with a 72-hour power reserve, it features a tourbillon and diamonds totaling 161.4 carats. Each diamond is hand set, with 256 emerald-cut white diamonds on the bracelet, while there are an additional 172 diamonds on the case, inner ring and bridges of the movement, plus a rose-cut diamond of around 1 carat on the crown; jacobandco.com

Jake Gyllenhaal in Cartier

Three days before it officially was released at the Watches & Wonders watch fair in Geneva, Switzerland, the new Cartier Privé Tank Chinoise in 18k yellow gold got a special preview at the Oscars on the arm of Jake Gyllenhaal. The watch is part of a new collection of six Tank Chinoise timepieces released by Cartier, new variations on a model first introduced in 1922.

Cartier Privé Tank Chinoise Cartier

Troy Kotsur in Omega

The best supporting actor winner for CODA paired his dark green BOSS tuxedo with Omega’s De Ville Prestige watch with a silvery dial on a hunter-green leather strap; $3,750; omega.com

Omega De Ville Prestige Omega

Kevin Costner in Chopard

The actor made THR‘s list of the best-dressed men of the Oscars thanks to his perfectly cut Gucci two-button tuxedo with satin peak lapels. He paired it with cufflinks from Chopard’s Mille Miglia collection and a clean, classic dress watch. Costner’s 42mm Chopard L.U.C 1937 automatic timepiece in stainless steel with white dial retails for $7,950; chopard.com

Kevin Costner and Chopard Watch Neilson Barnard/Getty Images; Courtesy of Brand

Shawn Mendes in Vacheron Constantin

Wearing a classic tuxedo with bow-tie for the first time on a red carpet, Mendes made his Oscar debut in a custom head-to-toe double-breasted black tux designed by Dolce & Gabbana. He went equally dressy in his choice of watch, wearing Vacheron Constantin’s Patrimony Self-Winding in 18-karat pink gold with a dark-brown alligator strap ($25,900).

Shawn Mendes and Vacheron Constantin Watch Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Courtesy of Brand

Simu Liu in Omega

The Shang-Chi star wore Omega’s 38.5mm Seamaster Aqua Terra watch in 18-karat yellow gold with a sun-brushed and lacquered champagne dial, decorated with stripes inspired by the wooden decks of yachts. It paired beautifully with his bright red custom wool evening suit by Atelier Versace with details that included gold Medusa buttons; $33,500; omega.com

Omega’s Seamaster Aqua Terra. Omega

D-Nice in Audemars Piguet

The DJ played two sets on Oscar night, once during the telecast, and later at the Governors Ball following the awards. And he wore a different Audemars Piguet for each. On the Academy Awards red carpet, he was spotted in a Royal Oak Dual Time. At the ball, he switched it up, sporting a 38mm Royal Oak Self-Winding Chronograph ($64,500) which features an 18-karat pink gold case and bracelet and dark blue Grande Tapisserie dial; audemarspiguet.com

Angus Cloud in IWC

The Euphoria actor looked dapper at the Vanity Fair post-Oscars party, completing his black-tie look with a classic dress watch by IWC, the Swiss watchmaker’s 40.4mm Portugieser Automatic ($16,900) in 18-carat 5N gold featuring a clean-white dial and dark-brown alligator strap by Santoni; iwc.com

IWC’s Portugieser Automatic 40 is powered by the IWC-manufactured 82200 calibre and features an 18-carat 5N gold case. IWC

Daniel Dae Kim in Patek Philippe

The actor and producer (The Good Doctor) wore what is likely his own vintage timepiece, a 42mm Patek Philippe Ref. 5070 chronograph in 18-karat gold with a black and gold dial and two subdials. A circa 1999 model, per Robb Report, sold at Sotheby’s last year for just over $60,000.