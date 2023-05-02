Met Gala 2023: All the Stars in Thom Browne’s Class Photo (Exclusive)

Ahead of the Met Gala on Monday night, May 1, nine of designer Thom Browne’s A-list table guests gathered at the Pierre Hotel for a class photo, shared exclusively with The Hollywood Reporter.

The starry group — looking bold and elegant in high-contrast, black-and-white looks designed by Browne and inspired by the Met Gala’s 2023 dress code, “In honor of Karl [Lagerfeld]” — included Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, singer Olivia Rodrigo, singer and actor Janelle Monáe, Succession star Alexander Skarsgård, rapper Pusha T, model Sora Choi, race-car driver Daniel Ricciardo, multi-hyphenate star Teyana Taylor and NBA player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Browne, in a statement to THR, described the group of individuals as “singular talents” wearing looks that honored “A Karl, a pioneer of design across two centuries” and in designs that were “married together in tailoring … deconstructed and reconstructed.”

Ortega added a preppy twist to her signature goth aesthetic, wearing Thom Browne’s black chiffon tweed cropped jacket and a matching coat draped as a skirt (both embroidered with gold bullion and pearl chains), over a crisp white organza shirt.

Rodrigo (who wore Versace and Saint Laurent to prior Met Galas) tonight wore Thom Browne’s black-and-white silk-and-tweed dress, a design that looked to be made out of string save for the camellia flowers (a favorite of both Karl Lagerfeld and Coco Chanel) at top.

And Monáe, pictured at center, made waves on the Met Gala red carpet wearing a boldly oversized half-black, half-white Chanel-inspired tweed suit worn over a hoop skirt. She later removed the exaggerated jacket to reveal a black bikini underneath.

“Oh my god, this is so Thom Browne. I’ve been working with Thom Browne since really the beginning of my music career,” Monáe told THR on the red carpet, describing the look as “if Thom Browne, Karl Lagerfeld [and] Janelle Monáe had a threesome.”

Other celebrities who wore Thom Browne to the 2023 Met Gala included Trevor Noah, The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey and Elvis director Baz Luhrmann.