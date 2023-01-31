Tiffany & Co. and Nike Reveal Their Anticipated Sneaker Collaboration

Tiffany & Co. has another hype release on the way. The jewelry and luxury goods maker, which was acquired by LVMH in 2021, has paired with Nike to create its first shoe.

Set to drop on March 7, the kicks are officially called the Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 1837s and are being produced in honor of the 40th anniversary of Nike’s Air Force 1. The collab was teased over the weekend when both Tiffany and Nike posted a sneaker box in Tiffany blue on their social media before releasing images and full details Tuesday.

While some fans expressed that they had hoped the first-ever Tiffany sneaker would be done mostly in the brand’s signature blue hue, the new low-top shoe is made in a black suede with a blue swoosh and co-branded silver detailing on the back of the shoe above the heels. Retail price: $400.

Additionally, Tiffany & Co. has announced a co-branded sneaker-inspired collection of sterling-silver accessories ($250-$475) that will include a shoe horn, shoe brush and a dubrae (ornamental tag) made for the Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 1837 laces.

The shoes will be available at two Tiffany & Co. stores in New York City and at select Nike stores in North America, as well as globally through Nike’s SNKRS app.

The Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 1837s Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co.’s other recent collaborations have generated considerable interest, such as a Fendi Baguette in Tiffany blue; a jewelry collection with Supreme; and the much-hyped Tiffany Blue Patek Philippe 5711 Nautilus watch worn by such names as LeBron James and Jay-Z, who has also starred with Beyoncé in ads for the jewelry house.