Florence Pugh, Blake Lively and Anya Taylor-Joy Share Tiffany & Co. Memories at Star-Studded Reopening NYC Party

From couples who bought matching jewels that commemorated their love to cherished gifts that marked a milestone, the stars of New York and Hollywood embraced a common theme at Thursday night’s party to celebrate the reopening of Tiffany & Co.’s historic Fifth Avenue flagship: Something they’ve given or received in the jeweler’s iconic blue box is a memory they’ve never forgotten.

Tiffany & Co. owner LVMH didn’t skimp on any detail for the splashy party, which took place between two venues. Guests — who included house ambassadors Gal Gadot, Anya Taylor-Joy, Tracee Ellis Ross and Michael B. Jordan — departed the red carpet to enter an event space adjacent to the store. There, Dom Pérignon and Hennessy X.O cognac were among the food and drink offered (both are owned by LVMH), while the entertainment was kicked off by Katy Perry, who was joined by another New York icon, the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes, while celebrity DJ Mark Ronson oversaw a playlist that kept the dance floor full late into the evening.

Many guests then chose to transition out of the party space to explore the 10 floors of the fully renovated Tiffany & Co. — newly dubbed “The Landmark” — an extensive project that took four years to complete and was overseen by architect and designer Peter Marino. On the main floor, what was once an interior of dark wood paneling has been transformed to become a light and bright space, including oversized arched “windows” that are actually video installations depicting the surrounding city. Artwork is key to the renovation. The main floor includes an overhead “Diamond Skylight” installation by artist Hugh Hutton, while the back wall is dominated by a 1982 Jean-Michel Basquiat painting, which includes a color that’s unmistakably Tiffany’s signature blue hue and was previously seen in the 2021 “About Love” ad campaign starring Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Indeed, between both spaces, that color shared the spotlight with the event’s tony guest list.

Katy Perry performs onstage as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the reopening of its New York City flagship, newly dubbed “The Landmark.” Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Jacob Elordi Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co

The night’s other common theme? A-listers who walked the carpet, which likewise was crafted in Tiffany blue, were dressed to highlight the diamonds and gold they’d been loaned for the evening. “[Stylist Karla Welch] and I have been dying for this Ferragamo look, and it was perfect for tonight because we felt like it would really feature the jewels,” Ross explained of her sheer bodysuit and black cady skirt from Ferragamo’s Fall 2023 collection, which she paired with a vintage gold necklace and bracelets from Tiffany & Co.’s archives. The actress also didn’t hesitate when asked about a favorite Tiffany memory: “My first Tiffany piece was an Elsa Peretti kidney bean necklace that my mom [Diana Ross] gave me,” she said. “I also used to come to this store as a teenager, because we lived in the neighborhood.”

Florence Pugh , flanked by Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Born and raised in New York City, designer Marc Jacobs likewise visited the Tiffany & Co. flagship often. “I came here a lot in the late ’70s, and I was so in love with what Elsa Peretti was doing for Tiffany at the time,” he said. “One day I saw these crystal tumblers, and I thought they were the most brilliant thing, the idea of taking what looked like a Dixie Cup and making it out of fine crystal, how the most banal thing could be elevated to become this luxurious object. I kind of learned a certain aesthetic approach in the simple, beautiful things Elsa Peretti created. It was educating and interesting and pushed me in a certain way.”

For Florence Pugh, the box may have resonated more than what was tucked inside. “My very, very first boyfriend actually got me my first Tiffany necklace, and I’ll never forget it,” the actress told The Hollywood Reporter. “It was on my birthday, and I’d never understood what the hype was because I never had my own blue box before. I remember when I found it on the table — because he hadn’t wrapped it up, he just left it as the box — and I was just giddy, I didn’t care what the contents were. I still have the necklace, and I still wear it.”

Taylor-Joy, who alongside Ross was named an ambassador in 2021, said her favorite memory happened right after she appeared in her first Tiffany & Co. campaign. “I was able to give my mum some jewelry, which was really wonderful,” she recalled to THR. “Anytime I get to give something to my parents that comes from my work, that feels like a really proud moment for me.”

Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade with Tracee Ellis Ross Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Brooches highlighting motifs by Jean Schlumberger, the famed Tiffany & Co. designer, were seen on several male attendees, including Jordan and Ronson, another native New Yorker who said he always equates Tiffany & Co. with “Christmastime and the idea of people who are shopping and feeling really festive.”

Blake Lively, who paired her Brandon Maxwell vegan leather dress with a gold Elsa Peretti snake necklace, said she couldn’t wait to visit the store when she first moved to New York to star in Gossip Girl. “I grew up watching Breakfast at Tiffany’s — and Home Alone 2,” she told THR, laughing at the latter mention. “You know, all those iconic New York moments. So I couldn’t wait to visit Tiffany when I got here, and it’s something I’ve never forgotten.”

Michael B. Jordan, wearing Dior with a Schlumberger brooch by Tiffany & Co. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Celebrity couples, meanwhile, offered a variety of anecdotes rooted in romance. “Four or five months into being together, we got matching signet rings from Tiffany,” said Brooklyn Beckham, attending with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham. “I wore one with an N, and she wore one with a B, and those were our promise rings.” Dylan Sprouse and fiancée Barbara Palvin talked about the matching bracelets they purchased at Tiffany & Co. two years ago, with Palvin calling them “a celebration of love.”

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

But Baz Luhrmann and wife Catherine Martin may have topped all the couple-centric stories: “When we did the great collaboration with Tiffany for [2013’s The Great Gatsby], we went into the archives to research, which was really incredible,” the director explained. “Then later we were fortunate to be given a lot of extraordinary Tiffany pieces, which we then gave to each other.”

Added Martin, “We feel very lucky to play even a little role in Tiffany history.”

Scroll on for further pics from the reopening of Tiffany & Co.’s The Landmark in New York, including snaps of Pharrell, Tiffany Haddish, Mark Wahlberg and The Rockettes:

Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Blake Lively with her mom, Elaine Lively Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Tiffany Haddish Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Jackson Yee and Pharrell Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Mark Wahlberg Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.