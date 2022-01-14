Tom Holland Gets Dressed, Undressed and Bares His Chest for “Intimate and Real” Prada Campaign

Hollywood’s biggest box office star of the year is tackling a new role for Prada’s newest menswear collection by playing himself.

Tom Holland has teamed with the luxury fashion house to front the campaign for its Spring/Summer 2022 menswear collection from designers Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons. The showing comes on the heels of the release of his latest spin in Spidey’s suit in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which broke records for Sony and has spent four weekends atop the charts as it passed $1.5 billion at the box office.

The campaign is titled In the Mood for Prada, and the house recruited photographer David Sims for the series that showcases Holland in a variety of looks. He shows off a chiseled chest wearing a cardigan and trousers, throws on a luxe biker jacket over a polo and trousers and poses in a white collared shirt with black designs. In a video, Holland can be seen putting clothes on, then taking them off and baring his chest while he says, “Dress. To Undress. To Dress. Prada.” According to Prada, the 25-year-old is performing in the shots as none other than Tom Holland himself.

“In a re-contextualizing of a figure world-renown for his action hero roles, Holland here becomes an embodiment of today’s Prada man — a rich internal life informing his outer projection of self,” per a statement from Prada. “These images cement minute actions and reactions, close and gentle moments — the rapport between garment and body, gestures of dressing and undressing alive within the imagery. Instead of a cinematic panorama, Holland is portrayed via portraits, intimate and real. The images connect — his gaze holds ours, and our attention. He is performing for the camera, with intent — but it is a performance of himself.”

Holland is the latest Hollywood star to team with Prada. In November, the house debuted its holiday campaign, A Midwinter’s Night Dream, featuring Julia Garner, Shira Haas, Louis Partridge and Taylor Russell.

See In the Mood for Prada below.

Holland shows off his chiseled chest in a cardigan and trousers. David Sims / Courtesy of Prada