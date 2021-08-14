×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Tony Stark’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Car Part of Audi’s Push to Electrify Lineup

Since it was first seen in the 2019 film, there's been much anticipation for the four-door coupe all-electric vehicle to hit the market.

Robert Downey Jr. at the 2019
Robert Downey Jr. at the 2019 premiere of Avengers: Endgame. Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Audi

Since it was first seen as Tony Stark’s car in Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame in 2019, there’s been much anticipation for the sleek, four-door coupe all-electric Audi to hit the market. Now available in two guises — an e-tron GT and the sportier RS e-tron GT — it’s part of Audi’s larger push to electrify the brand’s entire lineup by 2025 (as either fully battery electrics or plug-in hybrids).

Both models feature a 93 kWh battery, good for about 230-plus miles on a charge and with the ability to fast-charge to 80 percent in about 23 minutes. The punchier RS produces 637 horsepower, while the standard GT produces 522 horsepower and includes some nice touches like a leather-free interior option as well as a standard carbon fiber roof on the RS.

Lazy loaded image
The 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT. Courtesy of Brand

This reporter had a chance spend an afternoon in both models, and the highlight was testing the launch control feature on the RS on a runway at the Agua Dulce Airpark — engage Dynamic mode, press hard on the brake and simultaneously mash the accelerator to the floor. Once you lift off the brake, boom: zero to 60 in 3.2 seconds and zero to 100 in 7.41, faster than a Porsche 911.

These e-trons are unlike any other EVs on the road, as Tony Quiorga, deputy editor at Car and Driver, tells THR: “It’s an incredibly refined and entertaining sports sedan that just happens to be electric.” That’s the point: Audi e-tron GTs are the first Audis that won’t make you miss the engine. 2022 Audi e-tron GT (from $99,900) and RS e-tron GT (from $139,900) are on sale now. 

This story first appeared in the Aug. 11 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
Copyright © 2021 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad