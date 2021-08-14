Tony Stark’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Car Part of Audi’s Push to Electrify Lineup

Since it was first seen as Tony Stark’s car in Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame in 2019, there’s been much anticipation for the sleek, four-door coupe all-electric Audi to hit the market. Now available in two guises — an e-tron GT and the sportier RS e-tron GT — it’s part of Audi’s larger push to electrify the brand’s entire lineup by 2025 (as either fully battery electrics or plug-in hybrids).

Both models feature a 93 kWh battery, good for about 230-plus miles on a charge and with the ability to fast-charge to 80 percent in about 23 minutes. The punchier RS produces 637 horsepower, while the standard GT produces 522 horsepower and includes some nice touches like a leather-free interior option as well as a standard carbon fiber roof on the RS.

The 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT. Courtesy of Brand

This reporter had a chance spend an afternoon in both models, and the highlight was testing the launch control feature on the RS on a runway at the Agua Dulce Airpark — engage Dynamic mode, press hard on the brake and simultaneously mash the accelerator to the floor. Once you lift off the brake, boom: zero to 60 in 3.2 seconds and zero to 100 in 7.41, faster than a Porsche 911.

These e-trons are unlike any other EVs on the road, as Tony Quiorga, deputy editor at Car and Driver, tells THR: “It’s an incredibly refined and entertaining sports sedan that just happens to be electric.” That’s the point: Audi e-tron GTs are the first Audis that won’t make you miss the engine. 2022 Audi e-tron GT (from $99,900) and RS e-tron GT (from $139,900) are on sale now.

This story first appeared in the Aug. 11 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.