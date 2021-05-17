Top Stylist Jeanne Yang Joins Anonymous Content as Manager, Producer (Exclusive)

Jeanne Yang, one of Hollywood’s top stylists, with a roster of A-list actor clients, is trying on a new role as a manager-producer at Anonymous Content.

Per the company, Yang will work across all divisions, representing emerging talent, developing and producing film and TV projects, leading new ventures, shepherding branding deals and contributing to Anonymous Content’s creative incubator, The Lab.

Regarding the most pressing question of the unique transition: Yang will continue to style many of her A-list clients. She currently works with such big names as Christian Bale, Robert Downey Jr., Jason Momoa, Keanu Reeves, Jamie Dornan, Kumail Nanjiani, Anthony Mackie, Regé-Jean Page and others.

Anonymous Content CEO Dawn Olmstead praised Yang’s “impeccable taste” and “cutting edge-ability” to spot and define trends. “As we see entertainment and content emerge in new places, she is uniquely positioned to bridge traditional media with new emerging formats and bring us into these new spaces,” Olmstead added.

Yang said that she and her clients have admired Anonymous Content for years as an “innovator” in town. “They make many of the projects I love the most and represent many of the Hollywood creatives I respect the most. Getting the opportunity to work across their many spectacular divisions and initiatives is a dream come true. I’m so excited to join their incredible team and work with their talented clients.”

Yang has been a respected and well-liked stylist for more than 20 years. She started her career in media and publishing, working as a managing editor and associate publisher at Detour. She has been regularly featured on The Hollywood Reporter’s Most Powerful Stylists list, including the one published earlier this month for which she opened up on styling Bridgerton breakout Page as well as Minari youngster Alan Kim.

Her styling résumé also includes work for such publications as GQ, InStyle, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, Esquire and Vogue in addition to campaigns for major fashion and cosmetics companies.