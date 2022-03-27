Why Troy Kotsur Picked a Deep Green Tuxedo for the Oscars: “Tan Tones Wouldn’t Work For Him”

There’s a reason Troy Kotsur, nominated for best supporting actor at the 2022 Oscars for his work in CODA, is wearing deep green at the 94th annual Academy Awards — beyond the fact that he likes the color.

The actor, who was diagnosed as deaf when he was 9 months old, not only requires a suit that allows his arms to move freely, but also favors dark colors, his stylist Jenny Ricker tells The Hollywood Reporter exclusively, so his hands will stand out against his suit while he’s signing. “It’s easy to understand why tan or nude tones wouldn’t work for him,” says Ricker.

Working with Kotsur has added new layers to her styling work, explains Ricker.

“There’s a thought process to many of the decisions Troy makes about what he wears,” she says of the actor. “So there’s a technical process that must be considered, and honestly, I’ve enjoyed it because it’s made me think about details and the relationship between fashion and function in a way that I didn’t before this experience. It’s also great not to be on autopilot.”

Kotsur has worn messenger caps and other hats throughout awards season so his eyes are shaded from bright lights and camera flashes, allowing him to clearly see his interpreter.

His need for a dark suit was beautifully fulfilled by his choice of a deep green mohair tuxedo by Hugo Boss at Sunday’s Oscars. The single-breasted, two-button bespoke tux with notch lapels has been paired with a black shirt with silver shirt studs and black patent-leather shoes. Ricker points out that Kotsur wore a Hugo Boss tuxedo early in the awards season, and it seemed fitting to return to the label for the Oscars.

Troy Kotsur, in Hugo Boss, getting ready before the Academy Awards. Courtesy of Hugo Boss

The actor agrees. “I wanted to wear a classic tuxedo but wanted it to be a little bit different,” Kotsur tells THR exclusively through an interpreter. “I also had it in my mind to wear Boss because they helped me feel more confident with a great fit and wonderful style, and of course I am extremely grateful for the support they showed me at the very beginning of this awards season. As I have been a struggling actor for many years, style was not something I would really think about. These clothes made me feel like a new man and feel like someone who is important, not an actor who was overlooked because I happened to be deaf.”

Ricker, meanwhile, loved working with Hugo Boss quite simply because it was a label that looked terrific on her client. “Troy wears clothes really well, and there’s this cool sort of ‘70s vibe about him that blends well with a label like Boss,” she says. “They’ve also been so easy to work with and collaborative. The design team and I started out with eight different options, and from there we narrowed it down to three. When Troy tried this on, everyone fell in love with it.”

What is Kotsur’s favorite detail about his look? “Most definitely the color,” he says. “It’s such a beautiful shade of green that I really feel complements my skin tone, and my wife also says it complements my hazel eyes. My wife is wearing a plum color, so the green, paired next to my wife’s plum gown, blend together beautifully like a garden.”

Ricker confirms that Kotsur’s wife, actress Deanne Bray, is wearing an amethyst-hued gown by Los Angeles-based designer Daniel Sanchez for Arco Sposa, while the couple’s daughter, Kyra — who, like the character Ruby in CODA, is a child of deaf adults — is wearing a sapphire-toned gown by designer Javier Vassallo of L.A.-based Vassallo Atelier. “Together, they create this beautiful moment of jewel tones,” Ricker adds.

Kotsur adds that Oscar night wouldn’t be complete without a now-signature hat choice — on Saturday afternoon, the decision was still between a messenger cap from L.A.-based Brixton or a style from Nevada-based Montana Rio Buckaroo Hats, which Kotsur wore to Friday night’s Women in Film Oscar nominees party. He ended up going with a messenger cap. “Hats helped me have the freedom to perform and act in sign language,” he explains. “If I was hearing I could just glance aside and not have to worry about the bright lights, but because I am deaf and a visual communicator, I had to listen through my eyes — so my style has always involved hats. Not only has a hat become my trademark, but even my name sign, ‘Troy,’ in sign language is a reference to a hat!”

Finishing his look is an Omega De Ville watch featuring a deep green strap to match his tux, as well as a Love Sign lapel pin in sterling silver by RoseBYANDER, the New York-based jewelry collection founded by deaf civil rights attorney and entrepreneur Alexis Ander Kashar.

Put all the details together, and Ricker couldn’t be more pleased with the result. “I hope people think he looks like a leading man and that he looks elegant and luxurious,” she says. “People have been so moved by his speeches throughout this awards season, and I want the look to complement those moments. People have been so taken by what he has to say; I just want to give him an elegant background for him to do what he does best.”

Scroll further for more pictures of Kotsur getting ready before the show:

Troy Kotsur in Hugo Boss. Courtesy of Hugo Boss

Troy Kotsur in Hugo Boss. Courtesy of Hugo Boss