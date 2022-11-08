×
Versace Fashion Show Scheduled to Take Place in Hollywood Two Days Before Oscars

On March 10, the iconic fashion house will welcome Oscar season with the combined showing of its women's and men's fall-winter 2023 collection just two days before Hollywood's main event.

Dua Lipa, Donatella Versace, and Megan Thee Stallion speak onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Dua Lipa, Donatella Versace and Megan Thee Stallion at the 2022 Grammys Rich Fury/Getty Images

In March Versace will join the growing list of luxury fashion houses eager to stage runway presentations in Los Angeles. Two days before the 95th Academy Awards on March 12, Versace will reveal its combined women’s and men’s clothing collection for the fall-winter 2022-2023 season in the City of Angels.

“For me Hollywood is both a place and a state of mind. It is about storytelling and magic, power and vulnerability, creativity and emotional expression,” Donatella Versace, designer and chief creative officer of the brand, said in a statement. “It is a perfect location for Versace.”

The Versace show on March 10 will come two days after a fashion show by Celine as that luxury brand’s creative director Hedi Slimane also selected Los Angeles as the backdrop for his next winter collection. Dior also recently presented in the city, and Gucci’s “Love Parade” took place in front of the TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard in October 2021, while Ralph Lauren took over the Huntington Library for a fashion show — its first one ever on the West Coast — attended by Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, among other stars, this past October.

Given the brand’s longstanding relationship with celebrities and embrace of pop culture, Versace’s decision to show in Hollywood — just as red carpets are laid at the Dolby Theater and outfits are being styled in preparation for the Oscars telecast — feels fitting. Some of Versace’s most recent red carpet credits include dressing Blake Lively, Cardi B, Lena Waithe, Lily James, Olivia Rodrigo and Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade at this year’s Met Gala and Ariana DeBose, Colman Domingo and Olivia Cooke at last year’s Oscars.

