Riz Ahmed, BTS, Justin Timberlake Among Stars Paying Tribute to Virgil Abloh

Hollywood stars, famous musicians and fashion executives were among those paying tribute to late Louis Vuitton artistic director Virgil Abloh, who died Sunday after a private battle with cancer. Abloh was 41.

A number of those who posted about Abloh’s death highlighted his young age as they also paid tribute to his talent.

“What can you say when a force like Virgil Abloh is taken too soon? You gave the world so much, in so little time,” Justin Timberlake wrote on Instagram. “And created with intensity… knowing better than the rest of us that life is short, but anything is possible. I’m honored to have known you. Thank you for sharing your gift with us.”

Riz Ahmed added, “Rest in power… gone too soon but your legacy lives on. Stretched culture & the changed the game. Thank you for all you did to support so many & how you pushed us to reimagine what’s possible.”

And Usher urged his followers to recognize that life can be short: “This is that’s precisely what I meant when I said we need to thank those who are here while we have them, its important … you never know when they’re going to go.”

Venus Williams wrote about Abloh at length on Instagram, saying “I always watched everything he did so closely and it inspired me to be better in everything I do. His collections literally brought me to tears because they were so connected so beautiful and so inspiring.”

Williams recalled wanting to meet him at the 2021 Met Gala but wasn’t able to: “I thought I had more time, I had no idea he didn’t have more time…”

Williams’ brother-in-law, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, recalled how he had spoken to Abloh recently, sharing a photo of their text messages: “He just texted me a few days ago… still —just a week ago— pushing me to focus on passion. The world lost an amazing talent today. I had no idea what he was fighting. Please don’t squander your time. I’m trying to do better myself.”

BTS, who wore Louis Vuitton suits just last week at the American Music Awards, called him a “true creative genius,” and said, “It was an honor to work with you.”

Meanwhile, #OscarsSoWhite creator April Reign connected Abloh’s young death with that of Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer.

“Horrible news about Virgil Abloh. And, of course, thinking about Chad, who was just a few years older,” she wrote in part. “How these Black men suffered in silence. The barriers they broke, despite the toll it was taking. And what it says about US that they chose to fight silently. F*ck cancer.”

A photo Boseman posted to Twitter of himself with Abloh back in 2018 was being retweeted on Sunday.

In the caption, Boseman wrote, “History made.”

Read what stars, fashion labels and other prominent entities are saying about Abloh.

Too soon Virgil. You will be missed from this world man. — Idris Elba (@idriselba) November 28, 2021

Rest in Power @virgilabloh … gone too soon but your legacy lives on. Stretched culture & the changed the game. Thank you for all you did to support so many & how you pushed us to reimagine what’s possible 🤍 — Riz Ahmed (@rizwanahmed) November 28, 2021

RIP Virgil Abloh , you will be missed.

It was an honor to work with you. A true creative genius. — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) November 28, 2021

My heart is broken Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones you’re with the Master now, shine 🙏🏾,

P — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) November 28, 2021

We would like to extend our most heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of Virgil Abloh, an immense inspiration to us all both as a designer and as a person. He will be deeply missed though his vision will live on through the trails that he blazed throughout his career. pic.twitter.com/T8gXyNkJzH — gucci (@gucci) November 28, 2021

The House of Dior is profoundly saddened by the sudden passing of @VirgilAbloh, a visionary genius of our times. Our sincerest condolences go to his family and loved ones in their moment of grief. He will be greatly missed as a friend and true designer. pic.twitter.com/PLjXVrHo8m — Dior (@Dior) November 28, 2021

"I am heartbroken by the news of @VirgilAbloh's passing. He was such a brilliant designer who has paved the way for many young creatives. My thoughts are with his wife and his two children" said Maria Grazia Chiuri as she pays hommage to Abloh's incredible creative legacy. pic.twitter.com/7NSBxcSAzw — Dior (@Dior) November 28, 2021

Horrible news about Virgil Abloh. And, of course, thinking about Chad, who was just a few years older. How these Black men suffered in silence. The barriers they broke, despite the toll it was taking. And what it says about US that they chose to fight silently. F*ck cancer. — April is in LA (@ReignOfApril) November 28, 2021

Thank you for inspiring us all Great Mind. Thank you for such an amazing and significant contribution to Culture and all walks of life. Sending everything Divine and Universal peaceful energy to your family loved ones. Rest well King @virgilabloh 👑👑👑🤲🏿🤲🏿🤲🏿 pic.twitter.com/o3iixXkxuv — Busta Rhymes (@BustaRhymes) November 28, 2021

Rest in power @virgilabloh — Scott “Scooter” Braun (@scooterbraun) November 28, 2021

#VirgilAbloh. 1980-2021. Rest in Power, King. You made an indelible mark on this world. pic.twitter.com/2ocvD2BBZ3 — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) November 28, 2021

Damn. Gutted. @virgilabloh is gone. He just texted me a few days ago… still —just a week ago— pushing me to focus on passion. The world lost an amazing talent today. I had no idea what he was fighting. Please don't squander your time. I'm trying to do better myself. pic.twitter.com/RRQmCtUGPf — Alexis Ohanian 7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) November 28, 2021

“It is with great sadness that I’ve learned of #VirgilAbloh’s sudden passing. I followed his career with great interest, his new approach to fashion and communication, with a strong sense of inclusivity. My thoughts are with his young family.” Giorgio Armani — Armani (@armani) November 28, 2021

You just never know what someone is going through… Just be kind

🌹🙏🏾💔😢Rest In Peace, #VirgilAbloh pic.twitter.com/9HoXd15S9e — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) November 28, 2021

Rip Virgil prayers to your family thank you for always supporting the youth always kind we just spoke bro smh pic.twitter.com/e5moTP3sn5 — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) November 28, 2021