Riz Ahmed, BTS, Justin Timberlake Among Stars Paying Tribute to Virgil Abloh

The trailblazing fashion designer died Sunday after a private battle with cancer. He was 41.

Virgil Abloh
Virgil Abloh Foc Kan/WireImage

Hollywood stars, famous musicians and fashion executives were among those paying tribute to late Louis Vuitton artistic director Virgil Abloh, who died Sunday after a private battle with cancer. Abloh was 41.

A number of those who posted about Abloh’s death highlighted his young age as they also paid tribute to his talent.

“What can you say when a force like Virgil Abloh is taken too soon? You gave the world so much, in so little time,” Justin Timberlake wrote on Instagram. “And created with intensity… knowing better than the rest of us that life is short, but anything is possible. I’m honored to have known you. Thank you for sharing your gift with us.”

Riz Ahmed added, “Rest in power… gone too soon but your legacy lives on. Stretched culture & the changed the game. Thank you for all you did to support so many & how you pushed us to reimagine what’s possible.”

And Usher urged his followers to recognize that life can be short: “This is that’s precisely what I meant when I said we need to thank those who are here while we have them, its important … you never know when they’re going to go.”

Venus Williams wrote about Abloh at length on Instagram, saying “I always watched everything he did so closely and it inspired me to be better in everything I do. His collections literally brought me to tears because they were so connected so beautiful and so inspiring.”

Williams recalled wanting to meet him at the 2021 Met Gala but wasn’t able to: “I thought I had more time, I had no idea he didn’t have more time…”

Williams’ brother-in-law, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, recalled how he had spoken to Abloh recently, sharing a photo of their text messages: “He just texted me a few days ago… still —just a week ago— pushing me to focus on passion. The world lost an amazing talent today. I had no idea what he was fighting. Please don’t squander your time. I’m trying to do better myself.”

BTS, who wore Louis Vuitton suits just last week at the American Music Awards, called him a “true creative genius,” and said, “It was an honor to work with you.”

Meanwhile, #OscarsSoWhite creator April Reign connected Abloh’s young death with that of Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer.

“Horrible news about Virgil Abloh. And, of course, thinking about Chad, who was just a few years older,” she wrote in part. “How these Black men suffered in silence. The barriers they broke, despite the toll it was taking. And what it says about US that they chose to fight silently. F*ck cancer.”

A photo Boseman posted to Twitter of himself with Abloh back in 2018 was being retweeted on Sunday.

In the caption, Boseman wrote, “History made.”

Read what stars, fashion labels and other prominent entities are saying about Abloh.

