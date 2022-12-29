Vivienne Westwood, British Fashion Designer and Punk Style Icon, Dies at 81

Vivienne Westwood, the rule-breaking, irreverent fashion designer who came to prominence along with the Sex Pistols in the 1970s, has died at age 81.

On its Instagram page, her fashion brand announced that the designer — one of the original architects of the punk fashion look — died Thursday “peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London.”

“Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better. She led an amazing life. Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future,” continued the post.

In a statement, Andreas Kronthaler, Vivienne’s husband and creative partner said: “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart. We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling.”

With her then-partner Malcolm McLaren, Westwood opened the store SEX at 430 King’s Road in London in 1974 with large foam pink letters blaring the name on the façade. Selling everything from bondage gear to t-shirts carrying shock-the-establishment slogans, the store became a central hub for the city’s emerging punk rock scene. Its customers included the founding members of The Sex Pistols (McLaren was the group’s manager) as well as names like Chrissie Hynde, Siouxsie Soux and Adam Ant. As musician Viv Albertine wrote in her memoir, Clothes, Clothes, Clothes. Music, Music, Music. Boys, Boys, Boys: “Vivienne and Malcolm use clothes to shock, irritate and provoke a reaction but also to inspire change. Mohair jumpers, knitted on big needles, so loosely that you can see all the way through them, T-shirts slashed and written on by hand, seams and labels on the outside, showing the construction of the piece; these attitudes are reflected in the music we make.”

Westwood herself once said looking back on the punk era, “It changed the way people looked. I was messianic about punk, seeing if one could put a spoke in the system in some way.”

Together, she and McLaren launched a series of fashion collections before Westwood went out on her own in the mid-1980s. Her signature aesthetic evolved, mixing reappropriated tartan patterns with safety pins, tulle and corsets in looks that parodied the British upper class.

In the ensuing years, her label grew to become a global brand, with stores in the UK, Asia and two in the United States, in New York and Los Angeles. Stars who have recently worn Vivienne Westwood include Salma Hayek, Timothée Chalamet, Emily Blunt, Hailey Bieber, Sofia Carson, SZA (at the 2022 Met Gala), Olivia Rodrigo (at this year’s Grammy Awards), Lily James and Elle Fanning. Last year, one of the designer’s jewelry designs — a three-strand pearl necklace featuring her crystal orb logo worn by the likes of Janelle Monáe, Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa — went viral on TikTok sparking a rush of interest in the label.

The brand’s social media post announcing Westwood’s death also included a quote from the designer, who considered herself a Taoist: “Tao spiritual system. There was never more need for the Tao today. Tao gives you a feeling that you belong to the cosmos and gives purpose to your life. It gives you such a sense of identity and strength to know you’re living the life you can live and therefore ought to be living: make full use of your character and full use of your life on earth.”

