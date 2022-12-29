Jamie Lee Curtis, Jeremy O. Harris, Juliette Lewis and More Remember Vivienne Westwood: “She Is and Was Revolutionary”

The fashion world lost yet another icon on Thursday when Vivienne Westwood, who was one of the original architects of punk fashion, died at 81.

Westwood’s fashion brand shared the sad news of her death on social media, writing that she died “peacefully and surrounded by her family” in South London.

“Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better,” the Instagram caption read. “She led an amazing life. Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future.”

Shortly after the news, celebrities from all across the spectrum — from fashion to entertainment — took to social media to pay tribute to the rule-breaking fashion designer, who rose to fame alongside the Sex Pistols in the 1970s.

Juliette Lewis posted a photo of Westwood in a white button-down that reads, “Be reasonable. Demand the impossible” and recalled a conversation the two had about music and economic sustainability. “She was always creating for the future by looking unflinchingly and seeringly [sic] into the now,” Lewis wrote. “She didn’t just question main stream age & beauty standards. She didn’t even see or acknowledge them as having anything to do with the relevance and necessity for individualistic aesthetic expression.”

Jeremy O. Harris praised Westwood for challenging people to use fashion as “an extention of our politics” and thanked her for teaching “us so much while also making us beautiful.”

Read more tributes below.

Vivienne Westwood challenged us all to look at what we wore as an extension of our politics. You taught us so much while also making us beautiful. Thank you for everything #RIP pic.twitter.com/DwUUKk2JCe — THEE ACADEMY Playwright Jeremy O Harris (@jeremyoharris) December 29, 2022

Rest in peace, Vivienne. What a woman – so young at heart, motivated, beautiful and elegant. Our love and deepest condolences go out to Andreas, Ben, Joseph and families. Love, yoko pic.twitter.com/HkDQhyoTrG — Yoko Ono (@yokoono) December 29, 2022

I love you Vivienne Westwood, you changed my life so many times. What you did for fashion + music will never be forgotten. Your efforts with activism to save this planet were so selfless + pure. We were so lucky to have you, long love the queen of punk. RIP 💙 pic.twitter.com/OmRBxFNPnj — MOD SUN (@MODSUN) December 29, 2022

No words. RIP Vivienne Westwood pic.twitter.com/S1Eb3Oxu0c — Spider Stacy (@spiderstacy) December 29, 2022

R.I.P to the great and inspiring Vivienne Westwood who lead us through punk and beyond.

Laughed at by the fashion industry but without question she is the undisputed Queen of British fashion. I love you! Oh bondage up yours! pic.twitter.com/O6RZqpEVLq — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) December 29, 2022

https://t.co/pLAvvpyMWr #VivienneWestwood RIP it will take me a bit to take this in… — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) December 29, 2022