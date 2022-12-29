×
Jamie Lee Curtis, Jeremy O. Harris, Juliette Lewis and More Remember Vivienne Westwood: “She Is and Was Revolutionary”

The fashion icon died Thursday "peacefully and surrounded by her family" at 81.

Vivienne Westwood
Vivienne Westwood Mike Marsland/BFC/Mike Marsland/Getty Images

The fashion world lost yet another icon on Thursday when Vivienne Westwood, who was one of the original architects of punk fashion, died at 81.

Westwood’s fashion brand shared the sad news of her death on social media, writing that she died “peacefully and surrounded by her family” in South London.

“Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better,” the Instagram caption read. “She led an amazing life. Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future.”

Shortly after the news, celebrities from all across the spectrum — from fashion to entertainment — took to social media to pay tribute to the rule-breaking fashion designer, who rose to fame alongside the Sex Pistols in the 1970s.

Juliette Lewis posted a photo of Westwood in a white button-down that reads, “Be reasonable. Demand the impossible” and recalled a conversation the two had about music and economic sustainability. “She was always creating for the future by looking unflinchingly and seeringly [sic] into the now,” Lewis wrote. “She didn’t just question main stream age & beauty standards. She didn’t even see or acknowledge them as having anything to do with the relevance and necessity for individualistic aesthetic expression.”

Jeremy O. Harris praised Westwood for challenging people to use fashion as “an extention of our politics” and thanked her for teaching “us so much while also making us beautiful.”

Read more tributes below.

