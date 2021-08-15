×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Watchmakers Go Bold With Bright, Colorful Timepieces

Vivid and brilliant hues offer the ultimate notice-me style.

Main photo of 7 different watches.
Courtesy of Brand (7)

1. Hublot

Limited to 250 pieces, the 42mm Big Bang Unico Yellow Magic by Hublot, a brand Jay-Z wears, is crafted in polished yellow ceramic with a matte-black skeleton dial; $26,200, at Hublot, New York City and Beverly Hills

The 42mm Big Bang Unico Yellow Magic by Hublot, a brand Jay-Z wears, is crafted with a skeleton dial; $26,200, at Hublot, New York City and Beverly Hills

2. Chanel

A neon pink quilted leather strap adorns the Code Coco Electro watch in steel with black coating (Margot Robbie is a brand ambassador); $6,750, at Chanel Fine Jewelry, New York City and Beverly Hills

A pink neon leather strap adorns the Code Coco Electro. Chanel Watch

3. Chronoswiss

A guillochéd dial is heat-treated to achieve its bright-pink hue on the 41mm Flying Regulator Open Gear Pink Panther, limited to just 50 pieces. Hours, minutes and seconds are displayed as three separate sub-dials in the black DLC-coated steel case; $10,200, at Feldmar Watch Co., Los Angeles

Related Stories

General News

8 Handsome and Well-Crafted Watches for Father's Day

General News

Common, Woody Harrelson and Shinola Launch Cannabis-Leaf Watch for 4/20 Day

A guillochéd dial is heat-treated to achieve its hue on the 41mm Flying Regulator Open Gear Pink Panther; $10,200, at Feldmar Watch Co., Los Angeles

4. H. Moser

A Blue Lagoon fumé dial is offset with anthracite indices in a 42.8mm steel case on the Pioneer Centre Seconds MEGA Cool. The automatic watch comes with a bracelet and two straps, including a matching blue textile style; $15,300, at Westime Sunset, West Hollywood, and Cellini Jewelers, New York City

H. Moser watch, A Blue Lagoon fumé dial is offset with anthracite indices on the Pioneer Centre Seconds MEGA Cool

5. Chopard

Sharon Stone wears Chopard, which makes the 36mm diamond-encrusted Imperiale Joaillerie with rose-gold case, mother-of-pearl dial and matching green strap; $43,600, at Chopard, New York City and Costa Mesa

diamond-encrusted Imperiale Joaillerie with mother-of-pearl dial Chopard watch

6. Rolex

Turquoise enamel is hand-applied on the diamond-embellished dial of the Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36, housed in a 36mm white-gold case and bezel adorned with 306 diamonds on a turquoise strap; price upon request, at Tourneau, New York, and Rolex at Gearys, Beverly Hills

Rolex watch The Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36 is housed in a 36mm case adorned with 306 diamonds

7. Ressence

In a 42mm titanium case, hours, minutes and seconds orbit each other on a single plane in the Ressence Type 1 Slim Red, which will only be produced in this hue in 2021; $20,600, at Feldmar Watch Company, Los Angeles, and Cellini Jewelers, New York

Ressence Watch The Type 1 Slim Red with a 42mm case comes in this hue only in 2021

This story first appeared in the Aug. 11 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
Copyright © 2021 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad