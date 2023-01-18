Peak Fashion: The Most Stylish Staples for Sundance

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Guest in Residence High Altitude Balaclava Gigi Hadid was in Aspen in December to ski and unveil a seasonal boutique for her Guest in Residence knitwear brand, which she launched last year. Her new Ski Lodge line includes cashmere leggings, sweaters, vests and accessories. Taylor Swift and Hailey Bieber have worn the label. The High Altitude Balaclava, $145, guestinresidence.com

Perfect Moment Nevada Jacket Last July, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra became advisers for and investors in London-based ski brand Perfect Moment, founded by French pro skier and documentary filmmaker Thierry Donard. The company has partnered with sustainable denim label DL1961 on a capsule collection that includes the Nevada Jacket; $950, perfectmoment.com

Canada Goose x Reformation Layla Vest Canada Goose chose sustainable L.A. brand Reformation for its first collab of parkas and reversible, down-filled puffers and vests made with recycled fabrics. Jennifer Lopez stepped out recently in one of the looks, pairing it with Amavii mask sunglasses. Layla vest, $650, canadagoose.com and thereformation.com

Louis Vuitton LV Monogram Snow Mask LV snow mask with monogram pattern on lens and strap, $1,290, available at Louis Vuitton South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa and stockx.com

The North Face x Cole Navin Men's Jacket Justin Bieber recently snowboarded in Aspen wearing this powder blue jacket by The North Face, decorated with an alpine print created by pro snowboarder Cole Navin; $435, thenorthface.com

Jimmy Choo Dégradé Nylon JC Mittens The label made its first foray into skiwear recently with a snow capsule of ski suits and pants, puffers, sweaters, totes, boots and other accessories. Dégradé nylon JC mittens with adjustable cuffs; $425, jimmychoo.com

Bogner x Harden Palm Skier Sweater Ninety-year-old brand Bogner has partnered with L.A. cashmere label Harden on a collection of unisex sweaters and blankets. Podcaster Bruce Bozzi has worn the collab, which includes this Palm Skier sweater; $1,000, fredsegal.com

Giorgio Armani Neve Padded Nylon and Cashmere Trousers Giorgio Armani began selling skiwear in 1985 and introduced his dedicated Neve line in 2019, with a new collection shown in December at the Olympia Stadium in St. Moritz, Switzerland. Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo was in the crowd wearing a Neve look with checkered cashmere patch pockets. Neve padded nylon and cashmere trousers, $2,595, armani.com

Loro Piana Quinn Ankle Boots Luxe alpine sportswear brand Alps & Meters (with fans such as Jared Leto and a flagship at the St. Regis Deer Valley) just dropped a capsule line of jackets, sweaters and ski pants made with water-repellent Loro Piana Storm System fabric. Loro Piana also has its own skiwear line that includes the lug-soled sheepskin Quinn ankle boots; $2,950, us.loropiana.com

