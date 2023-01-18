×
Peak Fashion: The Most Stylish Staples for Sundance

As ski season peaks at Hollywood-loved spots from Park City to Aspen, fashion brands old and new roll out a fresh delivery of fashionable cold-weather styles, seen recently on stars including Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber.

From Left: Louis Vuitton, Bogner x Harden, Giorgio Armani and Reformation
From Left: Louis Vuitton, Bogner x Harden, Giorgio Armani and Reformation Courtesy of Brand (4)

Guest in Residence High Altitude Balaclava

Gigi Hadid was in Aspen in December to ski and unveil a seasonal boutique for her Guest in Residence knitwear brand, which she launched last year. Her new Ski Lodge line includes cashmere leggings, sweaters, vests and accessories. Taylor Swift and Hailey Bieber have worn the label. The High Altitude Balaclava, $145, guestinresidence.com

Guest in Residence The High Altitude Balaclava

Perfect Moment Nevada Jacket

Last July, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra became advisers for and investors in London-based ski brand Perfect Moment, founded by French pro skier and documentary filmmaker Thierry Donard. The company has partnered with sustainable denim label DL1961 on a capsule collection that includes the Nevada Jacket; $950, perfectmoment.com

Last July, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra became advisers for and investors in London-based ski brand Perfect Moment, founded by French pro skier and documentary filmmaker Thierry Donard. The company has partnered with sustainable denim label DL1961 on a capsule collection that includes the Nevada Jacket; $950, perfectmoment.com

Canada Goose x Reformation Layla Vest

Canada Goose chose sustainable L.A. brand Reformation for its first collab of parkas and reversible, down-filled puffers and vests made with recycled fabrics. Jennifer Lopez stepped out recently in one of the looks, pairing it with Amavii mask sunglasses. Layla vest, $650, canadagoose.com and thereformation.com

Canada Goose x Reformation Layla Vest

Louis Vuitton LV Monogram Snow Mask

LV snow mask with monogram pattern on lens and strap, $1,290, available at Louis Vuitton South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa and stockx.com

Louis Vuitton LV Monogram Snow Mask

The North Face x Cole Navin Men’s Jacket

Justin Bieber recently snowboarded in Aspen wearing this powder blue jacket by The North Face, decorated with an alpine print created by pro snowboarder Cole Navin; $435, thenorthface.com

The North Face x Cole Navin Men's Jacket

Jimmy Choo Dégradé Nylon JC Mittens

The label made its first foray into skiwear recently with a snow capsule of ski suits and pants, puffers, sweaters, totes, boots and other accessories. Dégradé nylon JC mittens with adjustable cuffs; $425, jimmychoo.com

Jimmy Choo Dégradé Nylon JC Mittens

Bogner x Harden Palm Skier Sweater

Ninety-year-old brand Bogner has partnered with L.A. cashmere label Harden on a collection of unisex sweaters and blankets. Podcaster Bruce Bozzi has worn the collab, which includes this Palm Skier sweater; $1,000, fredsegal.com

Bogner x Harden Palm Skier Sweater

Giorgio Armani Neve Padded Nylon and Cashmere Trousers

Giorgio Armani began selling skiwear in 1985 and introduced his dedicated Neve line in 2019, with a new collection shown in December at the Olympia Stadium in St. Moritz, Switzerland. Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo was in the crowd wearing a Neve look with checkered cashmere patch pockets. Neve padded nylon and cashmere trousers, $2,595, armani.com

Giorgio Armani Neve Padded Nylon and Cashmere Trousers

Loro Piana Quinn Ankle Boots

Luxe alpine sportswear brand Alps & Meters (with fans such as Jared Leto and a flagship at the St. Regis Deer Valley) just dropped a capsule line of jackets, sweaters and ski pants made with water-repellent Loro Piana Storm System fabric. Loro Piana also has its own skiwear line that includes the lug-soled sheepskin Quinn ankle boots; $2,950, us.loropiana.com

Loro Piana Quinn Ankle Boots

This story first appeared in the Jan. 18 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

